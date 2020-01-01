Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah happy to be back for some 'fresh air' in training

The Ohio state capital outfit have begun individual training sessions as lockdown restrictions are eased in the United States

captain Jonathan Mensah has shared his delight in returning to training and getting some "fresh air" for the first time in two months.

Major League Soccer has been on hold after just two rounds of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States is the worst hit country in the world with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases, 93,000 deaths and 300,000 recoveries.

More teams

The state of Ohio where the Crew are based, has 28,000 cases, 1,700 deaths and 5,000 recoveries.

Despite concerns over the virus causing more damage, lockdown restrictions have been eased in different states giving clubs the opportunity to return to individual training which the Crew have taken part in this week.

"We’ve been doing a lot, as I said, on video Zoom calls, but it’s always great to have a conversation with teammates, with the staff. But … it felt good to see them face to face, have some chats, and talk about everything," Mensah told the club website.

"We are just happy to be back outside with some fresh air. Seeing the teammates, seeing the staff, seeing everyone on the team, and hopefully, this phase will help us get to phase two quicker."

Mensah was named captain of Columbus Crew for this season and featured in both games played before the suspension of the league.

The 29-year old international was on for the combined 180 minutes as Caleb Porter's men saw off 1-0 at home before sealing a 1-1 draw at reigning MLS Cup holders .

Columbus finished 10th in the Eastern Conference during the 2019 season, seven points shy of making the playoffs.

Mensah has been at the Mapfre Stadium since 2017 when he joined from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala.

Article continues below

He has played a total of 87 times, scoring three goals and providing an assist. He won the Columbus Crew Defender of the Year for 2018 and 2019.

Mensah has also been capped 65 times for Ghana, making his debut in a 2-1 defeat to on March 3, 2010.

He featured at the 2010 World Cup in where the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals. He also played at the 2014 edition in and has been part of five squads (2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019).