Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS match-up takes place this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to close in on its finale this weekend, as Colorado Rapids welcome FC Dallas to face them in a crucial encounter at DSG Park. It's a dead rubber for the hosts, already eliminated from postseason contention.

But while their visitors are assured of an MLS Cup berth, there is still some play on where they will end up - and every point counts for the Texan outfit.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Colorado vs Dallas date & kick-off time

Game: Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 3:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Colorado vs Dallas on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on TUDN USA.

Colorado squad & team news

With their season effectively over, Colorado's campaign now pretty much hinges on giving themselves something to cheer about as they close out the year.

Oliver Tarraz remains sidelined with a fracture, while Dantouma Toure, Aboubacar Keita and Braian Galvan are all expected to remain out after ruptured cruciate ligaments.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irwin, Yarbrough, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Moor, Wilson, Abubakar, Vallecilla, Markanich, Beitashour, Keita, Esteves, Travis Midfielders Max, Barrios, Gutiérrez, Nicholson, Mayaka, Price, Acosta, Larraz, Warner, Galván, Priso Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Zardes, Toure, Yapi

Dallas squad and team news

While their hosts have nothing but pride to play for, Dallas are assured of an MLS Cup berth - but they could end up anywhere on the ladder yet as the race mixes itself up.

A win would see them take a massive step towards securing third at least though. Paul Arriola will sit it out through suspension however.