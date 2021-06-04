Colon vs Racing: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Copa Liga Profesional comes to an end this Friday as Luis Rodriguez's Sabalero take on La Academia in the final

Argentina's Copa Liga Profesional comes to an end on Friday with the final between Colon and Racing Club.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities instead sanctioned another cup competition, which was scheduled to run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs were split into two groups, with four teams from each qualifying for the quarter-finals of the play-offs.

And the last eight brought together Boca and River, with the Xeneize getting the better of their Superclasico rivals to advance to the semis.

The penultimate round was then postponed for a week due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Argentina, leaving the semis and Friday's final to be played as South America geared up for the latest round of World Cup qualifiers.

How to watch Colon vs Racing

Colon, were among the most impressive sides in the group stage, winning seven and losing just two of their games - although they also needed penalties to dispose of Talleres in the quarters after being held 1-1.

The Santa Fe side then breezed past Independiente with a 2-0 win in the last four, with Sabalero star Luis Rodriguez netting from the penalty spot and also having a hand in Santiago Pierotti's strike late on.

Racing are on a roll after a difficult start to life under former Chile coach and Barcelona forward Juan Antonio Pizzi.

La Academia prevailed on penalties in both the quarter and semi-final, beating Velez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors to make the decider, and finished top of their Copa Libertadores group with three consecutive wins to end the first round of the competition.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel June 4 3pm/6pm Colon vs Racing Fanatiz

Colon vs Racing team news

Colon go into the final without striker Facundo Farias, who tested positive for Covid-19, and injured defender Bruno Bianchi, while Rafael Delgado also misses out due to suspension.

Racing once more miss Chile international pair Gabriel Arias and Eugenio Mena, although their compatriot Marcelo Diaz made the bench against Boca and could feature after a long injury lay-off.

They also welcome back Mauricio Martinez from suspension, with the midfielder set to start instead of Anibal Moreno.

Probable Colon XI: Burián; Mura, Garcés, Piovi, Escobar; Castro, Lértora, Aliendro; Bernardi; Rodríguez, Leguizamón.

Probable Racing XI: Gómez; Caceres, Sigali, Domínguez, Orban; Miranda, Martinez, Piatti; Chancalay, Cvitanich, Copetti.