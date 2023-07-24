Colombia Women vs South Korea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Colombia and South Korea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

All teams from Group H of the 2023 Women's World Cup would have played their opener after Colombia Women and South Korea Women clash at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Tuesday.

On the onset of Germany's 6-0 victory over Morocco in the group, Colombia and South Korea will want to kick off their campaign with a win of their own. The South American nation, playing at the tournament for the third time, had failed to qualify for the World Cup last time around.

Following their Copa America Femenina runners-up finish to Brazil last year and the international friendlies that ensued amid their withdrawal from the CAC Women's Games 2023, Nelson Abadia's side has played just one friendly ahead of the World Cup this month wherein they drew 2-2 with China PR.

On the other hand, featuring in the World Cup finals for the third consecutive time and fourth overall, the Colin Bell-led South Korean team lost to China PR in the Women's Asian Cup final last year and continued their preparations through friendly games and participation in tournaments such as the Arnold Clark Cup.

Colombia Women vs South Korea Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 am BST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup game between Colombia and South Korea is scheduled for July 25, 2023, at the Allianz Stadium in Moore Park, Sydney, Australia.

It will kick off at 3 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Colombia Women vs South Korea Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

Team news & squads

Colombia Women team news

The spotlight will be on Real Madrid winger Linda Caicedo, while Daniela Montoya is set to wear the captain's armband alongside Lorena Bedoya in the middle.

The backline should be marshaled by Jorelyn Carabali and Carolina Arias with Monica Ramos and Manuela Vanegas as the full-backs.

Colombia Women possible XI: Perez; Ramos, Carabali, Arias, Vanegas; Montoya, Bedoya; Bahr, Usme, Caicedo; Ramirez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perez, Sepulveda, Giraldo Defenders: D. Arias, Baron, Guzman, C. Arias, Carabali, Ramos, Caracas Midfielders: Vanegas, Ospina, Bedoya, Montoya, Reyes, Restrepo, Ramirez, Santos, Andrade Forwards: Usme, Caicedo, Chacon, Bahr

South Korea Women team news

Meanwhile, Bell is expected to go with three at the back in Kim Hye-ri, Lim Seon-joo and Shim Seo-yeon in front of Kim Jung-mi in between the sticks.

Choo Hyo-joo and Jang Sel-gi will be given the wide roles with the presence of former Chelsea player Ji So-yun alongside Tottenham's Cho So-hyun in midfield.

South Korea Women possible XI: Jung-mi; Hye-ri, Seon-joo, Seo-yeon; Hyo-joo, So-yun, So-hyun, Sel-gi; Geum-min, Hwa-yeon; Yu-ri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Young-geul, Jung-mi, Ji-soo Defenders: Hyo-joo, Hye-ji, Seo-yeon, Seon-joo, Sel-gi, Young-ju, Hye-ri Midfielders: Yun-ji, So-hyun, Geum-min, So-yun, Eun-ha, Ga-ram, Ye-bin Forwards: Hwa-yeon, Yu-ri, Mi-ra, Eun-sun, Phair, Chae-rim

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations face each other across all competitions.

