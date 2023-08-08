Colombia Women vs Jamaica Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Colombia and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Giant-killers in the group stage, Colombia Women and Jamaica Women will fight for a place in the quarter-finals at the 2023 Women's World Cup when they meet at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday.

Colombia's run has led to the early exit of Germany as the Powerpuff Girls defeated South Korea 2-0 before shocking the Germans 2-1 in order to book their place in the last-16 with a game to spare. A solitary-goal loss to Morocco in the final group game would still see Nelson Abadia's side finish top of Group H.

Like their opponents, Jamaica have also made it to the knockout rounds for the first time ever. The Reggae Girlz even cost Brazil a place in the round of 16 as Jamaica held the 2007 runners-up to a goalless draw. A strong defensive display also saw the Caribbean side secure a 0-0 draw with France besides beating Panama 1-0 to eventually finish second in Group F.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colombia Women vs Jamaica Women kick-off time

Date: Aug 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am BST Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Colombia and Jamaica is scheduled for August 8, 2023, at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium - commercially known as AAMI Park - in Melbourne, Australia.

It will kick off at 9 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Colombia Women vs Jamaica Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Colombia Women team news

Real Sociedad's Manuela Vanegas picked up her second booking of the tournament in the Morocco loss, and as a result, is suspended for the tie. Daniela Caracas is likely to step in as the replacement at left-back.

Up front, Linda Caicedo remains the biggest threat as the Real Madrid winger will look to score her third goal at the tournament.

Colombia Women possible XI: Perez; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Caracas; Bedoya, Montoya; Caicedo, Usme, Santos; Ramirez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perez, Sepulveda, Giraldo Defenders: D. Arias, Baron, Guzman, C. Arias, Carabali, Ramos, Caracas Midfielders: Ospina, Bedoya, Montoya, Reyes, Restrepo, Ramirez, Santos, Andrade Forwards: Usme, Caicedo, Chacon, Bahr

Jamaica Women team news

Meanwhile, Jamaica boss Lorne Donaldson may well name an unchanged lineup from the side that held out against Brazil the last time out.

With Tottenham's Rebecca Spencer in goal, sisters Allyson Swaby and Chantelle Swaby are in line for their third consecutive start at center-back.

Up front, Manchester City star striker Khadija Shaw will be expected to deliver the goods.

Jamaica Women possible XI: Spencer; Wiltshire, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, Blackwood; Sampson, Spence; Matthews, Primus, Brown; Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schneider, Spencer, Brooks Defenders: Sampson, C. Swaby, Plummer, Blackwood, A. Swaby, Wiltshire Midfielders: Washington, Solaun, McNamara, Spence, Carter, Primus Forwards: Simmonds, Brown, Shaw, Van Zanten, Cameron, Bailey-Gayle, Matthews, McKenna

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Aug 1, 2019 Jamaica 0-2 Colombia Women's Pan American Games Jul 24, 2018 Jamaica 2-1 Colombia CAC Women's Games

Useful links