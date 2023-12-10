This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Colombia vs Venezuela: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Abhinav Sharma
Friendlies
DRV PNK Stadium
How to watch the Friendlies match between Colombia and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news

South American giants Colombia and Venezuela face off in an international friendly on Sunday evening.

Under the management of Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia have moved themselves up to number 15 in the FIFA World Rankings following their impressive form in World Cup qualification action last month. Los Cafeteros won their most recent encounter 1-0 against Paraguay, which followed an incredibly impressive 2-1 triumph over Brazil earlier in the November international break.

Venezuela, meanwhile, come into this match following back-to-back draws last month. La Vinotinto are in pole position in World Cup qualification, currently sitting in fourth place in the standings, three points behind Colombia, and two points ahead of South American heavyweights Brazil.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colombia vs Venezuela kick-off time

Date:Sunday, December 10, 2023
Kick-off time:11pm GMT
Venue:DRV PNK Stadium
Location:Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

The friendly encounter between Colombia and Venezuela will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Kick-off is at 6 pm 11pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Colombia vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and stream live online in the UK. Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

With this match being played outside of a designated FIFA international break, both teams have announced weaker squads than usual in competitive matches. In fact, Colombia do not have a single player who started their last game available for this one.

Several MLS players have been called up, including Wikelman Carmona, Jesus Bueno, and Andres Reyes, as well as Fulham's Devan Tanton and Leeds United's Ian Poveda.

Colombia possible XI: Ospina; Reyes, Vera, Tanton, Velasquez; Cantano, Campuzano, Gomez, Poveda, Cambindo; Hernandez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodríguez, Montero, Ospina
Defenders:Reyes, Vera, Tanton, Mosquera
Midfielders:Cataño, Macalister Silva, Sebastian Gomez, Quinones, Fory, Campuzano, Velasquez
Forwards:Andres Gomez, Cambindo, Mosquera, Poveda, C. Hernandez, Cassierra, R. Martinez

Venezuela team news

Venezuela have a slightly stronger roster, with more of their first-team players available at their disposal. Head coach Fernando Batista will probably use the opportunity to hand international caps to their fringe stars.

Orlando City shot-stopper Javier Otero is set to be handed a first start for La Vinotinto between the sticks, while Boston River centre-forward Brayan Alcocer could spearhead the attack at the other end of the pitch.

Venezuela possible XI: Otero; Uzcategui, Vivas, Ferro, Rivas; Tablante, Bueno, Carmona, Lacava; Riasco, Alcocer

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Otero, Rodriguez
Defenders:Uzcategui, Vivas, Ferro, Rivas, Tablante
Midfielders:Profeta, Bueno, Pereira, Faya, Carmona, Lacava, Chacon, De Sousa
Forwards:Riasco, Alcocer

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
8/9/23Colombia 1-0 VenezuelaWorld Championship Qual. CONMEBOL
30/3/22Venezuela 0-1 ColombiaWorld Championship Qual. CONMEBOL
18/6/21Colombia 0-0 VenezuelaCopa America
10/10/20Colombia 3-0 VenezuelaWorld Championship Qual. CONMEBOL
11/9/19Colombia 0-0 VenezuelaInternational Friendly Games

