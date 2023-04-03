Thomas Tuchel claims Chelsea’s decision to sack Graham Potter came as no great surprise to him as “the club has changed a lot” in the last 12 months.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German tactician was in charge of the Premier League heavyweights when a big-money takeover was completed in the summer of 2022, with Roman Abramovich selling to a consortium headed up by Todd Boehly. Tuchel, despite being a Champions League winner at Stamford Bridge, only lasted until September before being ushered through the exits, with Potter having now suffered the same fate after taking in just 31 games in charge of the Blues.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked for his reaction to another managerial change in west London, Tuchel – who is now back in his homeland with Bayern Munich – told reporters: “I saw the news very late last night. The timing coincided with my appointment here. I really enjoyed working there and formed friendships for life. But the club has changed a lot, so it didn’t really trigger big emotions in me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel appears to be suggesting that change for Chelsea has not necessarily been a good thing, with considerable success enjoyed by the club during Abramovich’s time as owner. Meanwhile, in the first full season of the Boehly era, the Blues sit in the bottom half of the Premier League and, despite reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, were eliminated early from both domestic competitions.

WHAT NEXT? The Blues are back in the market for another new coach - with Bruno Saltor placed in interim charge for now - with it possible that Tuchel’s predecessor at Bayern, Julian Nagelsmann, could be lined up for an immediate return to top-level management following his dismissal at the Allianz Arena.