Team News & Squad Latest

Club Brugge have no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the game. Ivan Leko's projected XI has Yann Sommer in goal, Brandon Mechele and Jorne Spileers at the heart of defence, and Hans Vanaken and Hugo Vetlesen in midfield. Nicolo Tresoldi leads the line, supported by Carlos Forbs and Jan Virgili.

Liverpool also have no injuries or suspensions listed. Andoni Iraola's projected XI features Alisson Becker behind a back line of Joseph Gomez, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Konstantinos Tsimikas. Alexis Mac Allister, Trey Nyoni and Dominik Szoboszlai are in midfield, with Rio Ngumoha, Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola up front. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Club Brugge vs Liverpool Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Jan Breydel Stadion

Club Brugge host Liverpool at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges in a Champions League league-phase fixture.

The Belgian side arrive in good form. Ivan Leko's team thrashed KV Mechelen 5-1 in the league on Saturday and beat PSV Eindhoven in this competition earlier in November.

Brugge have also scored freely at home and away, with Nicolo Tresoldi and Hans Vanaken among the names in their projected XI.

Liverpool come to Belgium on the back of a statement result. Andoni Iraola's side beat Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday, a win that eased the sting of a Champions League defeat to Fenerbahce earlier this month.

That loss and a narrow league defeat at Arsenal have left Liverpool with work to do. A strong showing in Bruges would build momentum.

The two sides sit next to each other in the league-phase table, so the points on offer carry real weight.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time and TV channel.

Form

Club Brugge have been hard to stop, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches. Their latest result was a 5-1 away win at KV Mechelen, and they had already beaten PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in the Champions League. Across the five games they scored 15 goals and conceded seven, and they have not lost in that run.

Liverpool have won three and lost two of their last five. They beat Manchester United 4-0 in their most recent game and won 3-1 at Crystal Palace before that. Defeats against Fenerbahce in the Champions League and Arsenal in the league interrupted that run, and Liverpool scored 10 goals and conceded six overall.

Head-to-Head Record

No recent meetings between Club Brugge and Liverpool have taken place, though one memorable meeting for Reds fans is the 1977/1978 European Cup final their club won 1-0 at Wembley.

Standings

Liverpool sit eighth in the Champions League table, with Club Brugge one place behind in ninth. The two are neighbours in the standings, so the result in Bruges could easily swap them.