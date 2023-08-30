'He's clearly guessed!' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson fumes at referee for 'nothing' penalty decision after Carabao Cup second round exit

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson insists Bradford City should not have been awarded a penalty in their Carabao Cup second-round fixture.

Wrexham fell behind within three minutes

Bradford scored from penalty spot

The Red Dragons lost on penalties

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham were beaten on penalties by Bradford on Tuesday but Parkinson was left fuming at the officials' decision to hand the opposition a spot-kick within three minutes. Aaron Hayden was adjudged to have fouled Jamie Walker, and the manager believes the referee "guessed".

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson said after the game: “For an absolutely nothing incident, the ref has given a penalty. He’s got four players in between him and the incident and he’s told me it was him who gave it, but there is absolutely no way he can see it so he’s clearly guessed.

“The linesman has got the best view of all and is mic’d up and is supposed to communicate and the officials are supposed to work as a team. I feel a little bit aggrieved by how that decision has come about, but we have to take it on the chin and we had to respond and I thought the lads responded really well.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham missed twice from the spot in the shootout, with both Luke Young and James Jones failing to convert. The defeat means the club have won just one of their last five games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham travel to Tranmere this weekend as they seek to get back to winning ways in League Two.