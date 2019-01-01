Clarke warned he is making ‘wrong move’ in leaving Leeds for Tottenham

Ex-Whites defender Danny Mills believes the 18-year-old is not yet ready to make the step up from a Championship side to Premier League heavyweight

Jack Clarke is making the “wrong move” in leaving Leeds for , says Danny Mills, with the youngster not yet ready for such a step up.

Spurs are said to be closing in on an £8.5 million ($11m) swoop for the 18-year-old winger.

He will be acquired by the north London outfit with one eye on the future, with Mauricio Pochettino buying into potential as much as current ability.

Mills, though, believes that Clarke should be looking to further himself and gain more experience at Elland Road, having made only 25 appearances under Marcelo Bielsa in 2018-19.

The former Whites defender fears progress could be stunted at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, with there no way that Clarke is going to walk straight into the Spurs side.

Mills told Sky Sports: "You have to say if a player is that good at 18-19 years old, whoever you are, you have had more starts for a Championship side.

"You're coming off the bench and it's easier to pick the ball up and run at people, why has Bielsa said 'you are not worthy of more starts?'

"I actually think it's the wrong move, is he going to be in the Tottenham team next season? No chance."

Mills added on Clarke making a questionable call so early in his career: "He's too young, he is going to be nowhere near the first team, there's a lot of potential there, but at this stage it is very, very raw and it is purely potential.

"Next season he might've had 15-20 starts and had the opportunity to impress, he now goes to Tottenham and at best he's going to be in the U23 squad.

"Playing games week in week out is what he needs to do, I think this could actually send his career a bit backwards because he is not going to play football."

Clarke is a Yorkshire native and a product of Leeds’ famed academy system.

If a move to Tottenham does go through, then he will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Danny Rose and Aaron Lennon in swapping life in West Yorkshire for that in north London.