Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

On Saturday evening, FC Cincinnati will welcome Seattle Sounders to TQL Stadium as both teams aim to build on their respective MLS unblemished starts.

In this early stage of the 2023 season, the Sounders lead the Western Conference, while Cincinnati FC are placed sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The last time out, Pat Noonan's Cincinnati team were held to a 0-0 draw away at Orlando City after defeating Houston Dynamo 2-1 on the opening day. Cincinnati controlled the game in Orlando in terms of possession and shots on goal, but they were unable to turn their dominance into goals.

Seattle started the current regular season about as well as Brian Schmetzer could have hoped after a dismal domestic campaign in 2022, winning their first two games by a comfortable margin. Jordan Morris' double helped Sounders defeat the Colorado Rapids 4-0 on the opening day of the season. The second matchday saw Sounders defeat Real Salt Lake 2-0.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders date & kick-off time

Game: Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:30 am GMT (Mar 12) Venue: TQL Stadium

Where to watch Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United Kingdom & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Apple TV

Cincinnati team news and squad

Cincinnati will have Alec Kann unavailable but will have the rest of the squad up for selection.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera; Gaddis, Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal; Acosta; Vazquez, Brenner

Position Players Goalkeepers Vermeer, Celentano Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Seattle Sounders team news and squad

Seattle Sounders will be without Raul Ruidiaz and Obed Vargas, but the rest of the squad is available.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Ragen, Gomez, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Morris; Heber

