Cincinnati vs D.C. United: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch Cincinnati vs D.C. United in the MLS on TV or live stream.

FC Cincinnati and DC United will square off at TQL Stadium on Saturday, seeking to pick up where they left off last week.

The hosts are looking to extend their unbeaten streak to four games in all competitions, while the visitors are looking for their fifth consecutive victory.

The heavyweight clash between the New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati last weekend lived up to expectations, with the top two clubs in the Eastern Conference going toe-to-toe in what seemed like an early season playoff encounter that ended 1-1 at the Gillette Stadium.

Now, their focus shifts to a match against DC United, where Cincinnati is undefeated this season. The Orange and Blue have won all five home matches and are one of only three teams, along with the Houston Dynamo and Los Angeles FC, that have yet to drop points at home.

Meanwhile, DC United defeated Charlotte FC 3-0 last weekend, with goals from Taxiarchis Fountas, Christian Benteke, and Jacob Greene. After 14 points in ten games, the Black-and-Red moved up to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Before that win, Wayne Rooney's side had been in terrific form, having won back-to-back games against Montreal and Orlando City before edging Richmond Kickers in the third round of the US Open Cup.

Kick-Off Time

Game: Cincinnati vs D.C. United Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 2:30 am BST (May 7) Venue: TQL Stadium

Cincinnati and DC United face off at TQL Stadium on May 6. The kickoff for the game is set for 12:30 am BST (May 7).

How to watch Cincinnati vs D.C. United online - TV channels & live streams

Team News & Squads

Cincinnati News

Kenneth Vermeer, who has not featured for Cincinnati since July due to a torn muscle, is set to miss out on Sunday's game as well.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera; Gaddis, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta, Santos, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

D.C. United News

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this weekend, as the pair have joined Taxiarchis Fountas on the club's injury list.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Palsson, Williams, Pines; Najar, Klich, Canouse, O'Brien, Santos; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of the last five matches between Cincinnati and DC United, DC United has taken the share of the wins, winning three to Cincinnati's one. However, Cincinnati's only win was in the last clash between the two teams at Audi Field, a humiliating 5-2 defeat for the Black-and-Red.

