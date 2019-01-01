Chuba Akpom lauds ‘invincible’ PAOK after unbeaten season

The Anglo-Nigerian scored against the Ajax of Epirus to help the Black-Whites end the season without a defeat

Chuba Akpom has praised Thessaloniki after ending the 2018/19 Greek season unbeaten following their 2-0 win over PAS Giannina on Sunday.

The 23-year-old’s opener and Yevhen Shakhovs’ strike ensured the Black-Whites finished the season without a defeat, winning 26 games and drawing four.

The impressive form saw them win the Greek topflight title for the first time in 34 years and secured 80 points from 30 games despite their points’ deduction.

Akpom enjoyed a remarkable season with the side since joining them from . He scored seven goals from 32 appearances across all competitions.

He has now shifted his focus to the Greek Cup Final as he hopes to add the trophy to his collection.

“A special day for the history of PAOK,” Akpom tweeted.

“After years of waiting, we are not only Champions but also Invincibles and the best team in Greek history.

“Now onto the Cup final next week.”

The 23-year-old striker has already spoken of his intention to switch his allegiance to from .

He will hope to receive a call-up by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for the 2019 in , scheduled for June and July.

The three-time African champions are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.