GOAL fills you in on everything you need to know about the former Chelsea star.

Christian Pulisic is the face of American soccer and perhaps the most recognizable player in the history of the U.S. men's national team.

Just 23-years-old, Pulisic has reached unprecedented heights for his nation, winning the Champions League with Chelsea while helping to lead the U.S. back to the World Cup after missing out in 2018.

Having been in the spotlight since he was 16 years old, Pulisic's rise has been remarkable as he continues to transcend American soccer.

Here's everything you need to know about the 22-year-old star:

What teams has Christian Pulisic played for?

As a child, Pulisic played for local U.S. Soccer Development Academy club PA Classics and, at age 11, trained at Cobham with Chelsea's youth setup.

He signed with Borussia Dortmund in 2015, with his family's Croatian heritage allowing him to head to Germany at just 16. He played for Dortmund until 2019 before earning a $73 million (£57.6 million) transfer to Chelsea.

The American international had a shambolic return to his youth club as he was consistently dropped to the bench by the string of managers in charge of the Blues. Pulisic made a switch to Italian heavyweights AC Milan in the summer window of 2023 in hopes of reviving his club career for a transfer fee of €22m.

How many goals has Christian Pulisic scored?

Entering the 2022-23 Premier League season, Pulisic has scored a total of 44 goals in 243 club games.

A total of 19 of those goals came during his time at Borussia Dortmund, with his final season being his most prolific there as he scored seven goals in 30 appearances.

His best season at Chelsea, meanwhile, was his first, as he scored 11 times in 34 games in all competitions. In total, Pulisic has produced 25 goals in 116 games since joining the Blues.

At international level, Pulisic has scored 21 goals in 51 appearances for the USMNT.

Does Christian Pulisic have a nickname?

Since bursting onto the scene, Pulisic has been hailed as Captain America, alluding to the famous Marvel superhero of the same name. The nickname had previously been used by Claudio Reyna, whose son Gio, coincidentally, calls Pulisic a teammate with the national team.

Pulisic also has a more tongue-in-cheek nickname, the LeBron James of Soccer, which stems from an episode of Pawn Stars where the Chelsea winger is compared to the basketball icon.

What is Christian Pulisic's jersey number?

The winger wears the same shirt number for both club and country, with Pulisic earning the No. 10 jersey with both Chelsea and the USMNT. The former Borussia Dortmund is touted to wear the No. 11 jersey during his stint at AC Milan.

What is Christian Pulisic's salary?

Pulisic reportedly earned around £145,000 ($177,000) a week at Chelsea after signing from Borussia Dortmund.

Therefore, he earned approximately £7.5m ($9.1m) every year from his base club contract alone, so his five-year deal with the Blues was tipped to be worth £37.5m ($49m) in total.

At Milan, Pulisic is about to garner a lesser salary of $85,000 per week after the USMNT star decided to take a pay cut to join the Rossoneri.

What is Christian Pulisic's net worth?

Although it is difficult to put an exact number on it, Pulisic's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million, per Ventured.

That number would include Pulisic's on-field earnings, as well as off-field sponsorships with the likes of Puma, Gatorade, Chipotle and EA Sports.

Christian Pulisic's family

Pulisic's parents, Kelley and Mark, both played college soccer at George Mason University, while his father went on to play professional indoor soccer for the Harrisburg Heat.

His paternal grandfather, Mate Pulisic, was born in Croatia, with the winger being given the middle name Mate in honor of his grandfather.

Pulisic also has one sister, Devyn.

The winger isn't the only professional soccer player in the family, though, as his cousin Will is a goalkeeper that plays for USL League One club North Carolina FC on loan from Austin FC.

Does Christian Pulisic have a girlfriend?

To date, Pulisic has never revealed his relationship status.

How tall is Christian Pulisic?

Pulisic is listed at 5-foot-10.

What are Christian Pulisic's social media profiles?

Instagram: @cmpulisic

Facebook: @cmpulisic

Twitter: @cpulisic_10

TikTok: @christianmpulisic

How many followers does Christian Pulisic have?

Pulisic has 7.5 million followers on Instagram, 4.2 million on Facebook, 854,500 on Twitter and 770,800 on TikTok for a total of 13.2 million followers across his social media platforms.