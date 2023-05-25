Things got heated between Christian Pulisic and David de Gea during the second half of Chelsea's Premier League loss to Manchester United

Man Utd cruise past Chelsea at Old Trafford

Christian Pulisic on as a substitute

Clashed with De Gea and Lindelof

WHAT HAPPENED? Late in the second half, Pulisic collided with De Gea while trying to leap for a Cesar Azpilicueta cross. De Gea appeared to take exception to Pulisic's attempt, and nudged the Chelsea winger. Pulisic responded, and the two exchanged words before tempers eventually cooled.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The confrontation had little impact on proceedings. Chelsea slumped to yet another defeat, losing 4-1 at Old Trafford despite enjoying a series of clear chances in the first half. Pulisic, for his part, barely touched the ball in 30 minutes of action.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will round off their Premier League campaign on Sunday, when they host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.