Choupo-Moting: Draxler and Kirchhoff rave about Bayern Munich new signing

The German stars have hinted on what the Bravarians can expect from the newly acquired Cameroon international

winger Julian Draxler and Uerdingen 05 defender Jan Kirchhoff have raved about new signing Eric Choupo-Moting.

The international made a surprise switch to PSG from in 2018 and gave a good account of himself during his stay with the French champions.

Choupo-Moting scored a number of important goals for the Parisians, including his match-winner against which propelled the club into the semi-finals of the in August.

The forward’s eye-catching performances for the Parc des Princes outfit earned him a move to the club in October.

Kirchhoff, who played alongside the 31-year-old at and , has explained the qualities of the Indomitable Lions captain.

“He is agile and technically strong, can control the ball well, dribble and play people off. On the other hand, as a tall, strong and stable player, he has an extremely good physique and knows how to use his body excellently," Kirchhoff told Goal.

“Choupo's movements are incredibly good, especially given his size, at the same time he can fix balls with his back to the goal, turn and then go one-on-one.

“In a direct duel, his special move is to lift his right leg while pricking and to simulate a right-left movement in order to then pull past the opponent. In my opinion, Choupo is really a very special footballer.

“It's no exaggeration: It's really crazy how good Choupo actually is. Probably his only real drawback has always been that measured by his quality and the situations he has worked through, he has put too little numbers on paper.

“Because Choupo really has everything, he is quick, understands football, often sprints diagonally to the goal, runs behind the chain, can be played flat and high.

“The only thing that sets him apart from guys like Robert Lewandowski or Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the consistency in the finish. Apart from the game in the last third or in the box, he is an absolutely exceptional player who has improved tremendously over the course of his career.”

PSG forward Draxler also lauded the attributes of the Cameroon international and feels Bayern Munich have signed a good player in the striker.

"Choupo is someone who can make friends very well. He gives everything for the team every day and doesn't have a particularly big ego,” Draxler said.

“He just enjoys football and comes to training every day in a good mood. Bayern can look forward to a great guy in the dressing room.

"In terms of sport, he showed us in Paris towards the end of the season that you can expect something from him if you throw him in."

Choupo-Moting will be expected to make his debut for his new club when they take on Arminia Bielefeld in a league game on October 17.