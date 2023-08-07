WATCH: Who writes Chloe Kelly’s scripts! England grateful to European Championship & Finalissima hero again in penalty shootout win over Nigeria at 2023 Women’s World Cup

England were grateful to Chloe Kelly once again after seeing a familiar hero fire them through to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Lionesses struggled for long periods in last-16 tie

Reduced to 10 when James was sent off

Held their nerve to prevail on spot kicks

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City forward famously scored the winning goal for the Lionesses as they claimed the European Championship crown in 2022. She then stepped up to convert the decisive penalty in a Finalissima clash with Brazil at Wembley Stadium. Kelly has become England’s go-to option on the big occasion, and the 25-year held her nerve from 12 yards during a dramatic World Cup shootout with Nigeria in Brisbane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kelly showed nerves of steel to crash her penalty into the top corner and fire England into the last eight. The Lionesses had been hanging on for long periods against Nigeria, with Lauren James sent off for a reckless David Beckham-esque stamp, while their African opponents created the better opportunities across 120 goalless minutes.

WHAT NEXT? England will face either Colombia or Jamaica in the quarter-finals, with Kelly telling BBC Sport of firing the Lionesses to that point: “It's amazing, anything that is thrown at us we show what we are capable of. We dig deep as a group and we believe in our ability and in what we are told to do. We have been practising [penalties] a lot and it's been working. I’m [always thinking I’m] going to score, when I win that mental battle it's good. This team is special, we did it in the Euros and the Finalissima and we keep pushing forward. There is more to come from this team.”