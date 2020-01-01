Chilwell and Pulisic could form an 'extraordinary partnership' at Chelsea, says Nevin

A former Blue is excited by the prospect of the club's £50 million ($66m) signing linking up with the United States international at Stamford Bridge

Ben Chilwell and Christian Pulisic could form an "extraordinary partnership" at , according to Pat Nevin.

Chilwell committed to a five-year contract with the Blues after completing a £50 million ($66m) move from on Wednesday.

The international became the third major signing of Frank Lampard's reign at Stamford Bridge, with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner arriving in west London from and respectively earlier in the year.

Chelsea have gone on to announce deals for Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva to complete an excellent week of business, and anticipation around the club is building steadily ahead of next month's 2020-21 opener against .

Lampard will now seek to integrate the new recruits with the rest of his squad, with a view to creating a team capable of challenging for honours across all competitions.

Nevin thinks the addition of Chilwell will increase the Blues' threat substantially in the final third, as he sees the 23-year-old linking up with star Pulisic to great effect on the left.

"At Chelsea will Ben Chilwell have an intelligent, skilful, pacy winger to work with who has a superb football brain?" the former Chelsea winger told the club's official website.

"One who has vision, can see a pass and crucially knows when to vacate the space for his mate hammering down the line on that left-hand side?

"A player who on top of that is selfless and keen to build a partnership out there with one-twos, dummies and the ability to draw defenders to make space?

"I may well have given something close to a perfect description of Christian Pulisic just there. That could be one extraordinary partnership if they click.

"We have others who can play out there of course and a Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech or Mason Mount linking up with Chilwell would be also be a chilling concept for most Premier League defences."

Nevin went on to express his belief that Chilwell could fill a coveted spot in Chelsea's squad for the next decade, while talking up the intelligent moves Lampard has been making in the transfer market.

"There is the possibility of a good seven to 10 years of service ahead at Stamford Bridge for our latest signing," he added.

"I am delighted Ben Chilwell is now finally here but probably not as delighted as Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and of course Timo Werner, who have all had their scoring chances noticeably increased by his arrival.

"Chelsea fans the world over can now doubtless see what Frank’s signing strategy is and the club’s willingness to back him.

"There may be no one in the stadium but the buzz is still palpable. These are exciting times to be a Blue."