Chile vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Chile and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chile will be looking to make their home advantage count when they welcome Colombia in a CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers tie at Estadio Monumental David Arellano on Tuesday.

Having finished seventh in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the hosts lost their first qualifying game in the 3-1 loss to Uruguay.

Given the increase in teams from South America at the upcoming World Cup, Eduardo Berizzo's men fueled as the seventh-placed team will fall into the play-off round.

The same applies to Colombia who finished sixth in the qualifiers last time, and La Tricolors have gotten off to a positive start with a 1-0 victory over Venezuela.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chile vs Colombia kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 13, 2023
Kick-off time:1:30am BST
Venue:Estadio Monumental David Arellano

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Chile and Colombia will be played at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Macul, Chile.

It will kick off at 1:30am BST on September 13 in the United Kingdom (US).

How to watch Chile vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and stream online. Live updates will be available on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chile team news

The highly experienced Arturo Vidal, who was on the mark in the Uruguay defeat, is likely to start ahead of Charles Aranguiz in the middle.

Similarly, after making an impact off the bench, Dario Osorio may get the nod in place of either of Alexander Aravena or Marcelino Nunez up front.

Chile possible XI: Cortes; Mehssatou, Medel, Marzipan, Suazo; Osorio, Vidal, Pulgar, Brereton; Nunez, Valdes

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Campos, Arias, Ahumada, Carreno
Defenders:Maripan, Suazo, Kuscevic, Galdames, Mehssatou, Medel, Delgado, Catalan, Soto, Diaz, Gonzalez, Gutierrez, Loyola, Villagra
Midfielders:Alarcon, Nunez, Vidal, Osorio, Pulgar, Mendez, Valdes, Echeverria, Aranguiz, Assadi, Canales, Chamorro, Fuentealba, Perez, Pizarro
Forwards:Aravena, Bolados, Brereton Diaz, Sanchez, Montes, Alfaro, Guerrero

Colombia team news

Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo will also look up to his star performers, as Jhon Arias' impressive performance against Venezuela would have the later continue in midfield in alongside Jefferson Lerma.

Scoring off Arias' assist, Rafael Santos Borre will look to increase his tally in front of goal. Whereas it will be interesting to see if James Rodriguez would be considered for a start in place of Mateus Uribe.

The defense will be left in the hands of Yerry Mina and Jhon Lucumi.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Mina, Lucumi, Machado; S. Arias, Lerma, Rodriguez; Cuadrado, Borre, Diaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Montero, Vargas, Vasquez
Defenders:Lucumi, S. Arias, Machado, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta
Midfielders:Barrios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, Cuadrado, Uribe, Lerma, J. Arias, Quintero, Rios
Forwards:Cassierra, Diaz, Sinisterra, Duran, Borre, Cordoba

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Sep 9, 2021Colombia 3-1 ChileCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Oct 13, 2020Chile 2-2 ColombiaCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Oct 12, 2019Colombia 0-0 ChileInternational Friendlies
Jun 28, 2019Colombia 0-0 (4-5 pen.) ChileCopa America
Nov 10, 2016Colombia 0-0 ChileCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

