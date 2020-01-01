'Chikwelu is very complete technically and tactically' - Madrid coach Fernandez

The Spanish club manager has expressed his delight over the signing of the Nigerian following her scoring start against Athletic Club

Madrid coach Oscar Fernandez is pleased to sign Rita Chikwelu and has described her as a very 'complete player'.

Chikwelu joined the Spanish outfit from Damallsvenskan side Kristianstads on a six-month contract with an option of an extension after a decade long club-career journey in .

The 31-year-old made an instant impact on her full debut as she scored her first Spanish Primera Iberdrola goal in Madrid CFF's 4-1 triumph over on Sunday.

The international marked her two-weeks-old stay in in style as she doubled the lead with a super header eight minutes into the match to ensure the first win in 12 matches for Madrid.

Having seen Chikwelu earn a scoring full debut against Athletic Club, the manager admits she is a huge bargain for the club.

'I'm in love with African footballer and I think their player profile suits my model of play very well," Fernandez told Goal.

"When the opportunity arose to sign Rita, I didn't think about it. After talking to her, it was clear to me she was the midfielder the team needed.

"She is very complete technically and tactically, she has international experience and she is a very good person, this is very important for our team. She is what we wanted.

"She has to be an important player until the end of the season, she is still not 100% physically, but she is very smart and knows what she has to do.

"She played a great game [against Athletic Club] and she deserved it because she has worked so well since she arrived."

Madrid last recorded a win with a 2-1 triumph at Tacon on September 29, 2019, suffering eight defeats in their last 12 matches.

And Fernandez blamed their poor run on varying factors, including injuries plaguing his side in the last three months, while lauding the team's signings this January on their return to winning ways.

"I feel we deserved it a long time ago. Honestly, the players have worked very well these two months, we haven't been lucky but the work was good," he continued.

"I'm happy for them. We've had a lot of problems with injuries. In defence, we lost very important players and we conceded a lot of goals.

"In the January market, the club has made an important effort to improve and I think we have succeeded and It was very important for us that the transfers raised the level of the team.

Article continues below

"We need players who can score goals, she has always scored goals and in her first home game, she helped the team with a header. I think she can score more until the end."

After a poor run in the first round, Fernandez is aiming to guide Madrid to a top-four finish at the end of the season and will rely on Chikwelu to fuel their second-round revival this term.

Madrid are 12th on the Spanish Primera Iberdrola log with 15 points lead after 16 matches and they will host to maintain their form at bottom-placed on Sunday.