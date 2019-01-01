Chiellini a doubt for Juventus' Champions League clash with Ajax

The defender may miss out on the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final

Georgio Chiellini is in danger of missing ' quarter-final first leg against due to an injury.

Less than two days before the start of the tie, Chiellini suffered a calf injury in Juventus' last training session before travelling to Amsterdam for the opening leg.

The result is that Chiellini is seen as doubtful for Wednesday's clash as the club may very well have to play without the veteran central defender.

Chiellini has started 21 matches for the club while also making six further appearances for Juventus in the Champions League this season.

Daniele Rugani is the most likely replacement for the fellow international as both Martin Caceres and Andrea Barzagli are currently dealing with injury issues of their own.

Emre Can and Douglas Costa are also seen as doubtful for the Serie A leaders while Cristiano Ronaldo could make his return to action having missed time with an injury of his own.

Ronaldo suffered an injury while on international duty as the international pulled up with an issue in his country's clash with in qualifying.

Ronaldo missed matches against , and Milan due to the issue, and his status is still not completely confirmed for Wednesday's opening leg.

Juventus stunned behind three Ronaldo goals in the round of 16, erasing a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 over the Portuguese star's former Madrid rivals.

The club currently maintains a 20-point advantage atop Serie A and are just one point away from clinching another league title, the club's eighth in a row.

Following the first leg of the Ajax match, Juventus will return to Serie A play against on Saturday before playing host to the Dutch side in the second leg of their Champions League encounter with a semi-final berth on the line.

Should the club fail to take care of Serie A against SPAL, they'll get another opportunity on April 20 when Juventus plays host to .