Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has torn his anterior cruciate ligament, LA Galaxy have confirmed.

The MLS side confirmed the news in a club statement released on Friday. "LOS ANGELES (Friday, June 9, 2023) – The LA Galaxy today announced that forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during the club’s 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal match against Real Salt Lake on June 7. Hernández will undergo surgery on a date to be determined to begin the rehabilitation process."

