Chicago vs St. Louis: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Chicago and St. Louis, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chicago Fire hosts expansion club St Louis City at Soldier Field to kick off Major League Soccer's Rivalry Week. This clash will be the second between the two clubs in four days as they met in midweek during their Round of 32 clash in the US Open Cup, when the Fire won 2-1 over St Louis.

In league play, the Fire is winless in four consecutive matches, falling 3-0 at Nashville SC a week ago, while St Louis had their previous MLS fixture suspended due to inclement weather in Dallas.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Chicago Fire is currently experiencing another challenging start to their MLS campaign, having only won two out of 11 matches and is sitting second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference. This poor performance has led to the team's management team making a coaching change, with Ezra Hendrickson being sacked.

Unfortunately, this has been a common pattern for the team. Hendrickson is the seventh permanent coach since 2007 to have been in charge for three full seasons or less, with only Veljko Paunovic (2016-2019) managing to exceed this milestone.

As was the case in 2021, Frank Klopas has been appointed as the interim boss, and he will have the responsibility of preventing the team from slipping further and potentially missing out on the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

After starting their first MLS season impressively by winning five of their first six matches, St Louis City's recent form has shown that they are not invincible, having only managed to win one of their previous five domestic matches.

Poor weather last Saturday at Toyota Stadium appeared to be the saving grace for the expansion side, who could not generate much in the attack before the game was called off in the 50th minute, firing just one effort on target at that stage.

This weekend will be St Louis City's third game against an Eastern Conference team, having won comfortably in their previous two encounters against Charlotte FC (3-1) and FC Cincinnati, who are currently co-leaders of the Supporters' Shield (5-1).

The depth of the St Louis squad has been tested in recent weeks, with Bradley Carnell having to deal with some significant losses, which have affected the team's midfield creativity and their ability to link up with their goalscoring threats.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chicago vs St. Louis kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm BST Venue: Soldier Field

Chicago Fire and St Louis City face off on May 13 at Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for 6pm in the UK.

How to watch Chicago vs St. Louis online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Chicago team news

Jairo Torres, Victor Bezerra and Federico Navarro will once again be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries. Kei Kamara is expected to start up front with Brian Gutierrez on the left wing in place of Chris Mueller.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Burks, Czichos, M. Navarro; Pineda, Gimenez; Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Mueller; Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas, Pineda, A. Rodriguez Forwards Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Mueller

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City will have Joakim Nilsson and Njabulo Blom unavailable for selection. Their top scorer so far, Joao Klauss, is still not fit enough to return, having suffered a thigh injury.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Parker, Hiebert, Nelson; Alm, Vassilev, Perez, Stroud; Lowen, Gioacchini

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro, Hiebert Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Chicago Fire and St Louis City have only played each other once, which was their game in midweek in the US Open Cup's Round of 32. The Fire downed City 2-1 with goals from Maren Haile-Selassie and Fabian Herbers.

Useful links