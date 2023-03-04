Chicago Fire vs New York City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Where to watch the MLS 2023 season opener between Chicago Fire and New York City.

Chicago Fire host New York City FC in their first match of the MLS season on Saturday at Soldier Field.

The Men in Red appeared in five pre-season friendly games ahead of the new season where they won twice and lost one.

Meanwhile, New York City FC started their campaign with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nashville.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Chicago Fire vs New York City date & kick-off time

Game: Chicago Fire vs New York City Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 1:30 am GMT (Mar 5) / 7:00 am IST (Mar 5) Venue: Soldier Field

Where to watch Chicago Fire vs New York City on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Chicago Fire team news and squad

All eyes will be on Chicago Fire's new signing Arnaud Souquet, following his arrival from Ligue 1 Montpellier.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Teran, Czichos, M Navarro; F Navarro, Giminez; Torres, Shaqiri, Mueller; Przybylko

Position Players Goalkeepers Richey, Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Pineda, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, F. Navarro, Oregel, Casas, Monis, A. Rodriguez Forwards Kamara, Bezerra, M. Rodriguez, Torres, Mueller, Przybyłko

New York City team news and squad

Nick Cushing has a fully fit squad at his disposal ahead of their second match of the season.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Ilenic, Chanot, Martins, Amundsen; Parks, Haak; Pereira, Morales, Pellegrini; Magno

