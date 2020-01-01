Csaba Laszlo: Chennaiyin controlled most of the match

Chennaiyin had 46 per cent possession against Kerala Blasters

Chennaiyin failed to make the most of their opportunites as they settled for a goalles draw against at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

The Marina Machans attacked with the likes of Esmael Goncalves, Rafael Crivellaro and Jakub Sylvestr in the first half an hour as Kerala Blasters were continously forced to play inside their own half. They also spilled a golden opportunity to bag all three points in the second half of the match after Jakub Sylvestr missed a penalty in the 77th minute.

The Marina Machans head coach Csaba Laszlo, ahead of the match, said that his team will look to the control the match against Kerala Blasters. At the final whistle, they registered 46 per cent possession, but Lazlo believes that his men controlled majority of the evenly-contested fixture.

"You know you can't control 90 minutes but for the majority of the game we were definitely in control. We had a good chance to score. We didn't. We made some mistakes and aslo the opponents got a shot from distance. We missed penalty which is a big blow," Csaba Laszlo said after the game.

Chennaiyin, who finished as runners-up last season, had only two shots on target in the match against their southern rivals. The 56-year-old highlighted the poor record in front of the goal as a major concern and a weakness that he would like to address.

"We have to continue it is. We have very good and fast players. We can use the space, also the speed, what is missing is the shot on target. If you don't shoot on the target you can't win the game. This was what I missed from the start," Laszlo.

Chennaiyin are currently in the third spot on the points table with four points from two matches.