Cheltenham Festival 2026 Guide: Race times, Course Guide and Where to Watch

When is Cheltenham Festival 2026

Cheltenham Festival 2026 runs from Tuesday 10th March to Friday 13th March, with each day’s first race starting at 13:20, whilst the day’s racing comes to an end at 17:20 with the day’s final race.

Where is the Cheltenham Festival held?

Cheltenham Festival is hosted at Cheltenham Racecourse in Prestbury Park, which is located just a few minutes’ drive north of Cheltenham town centre. The course is conveniently near the M5, making access by car straightforward.

Cheltenham Spa station is the closest train station to the racecourse, with this station being served by services from the likes of London, Birmingham and Bristol to name a few.

From the station, visitors can either walk (approximately 45–60 minutes) or take dedicated shuttle buses operating during the festival, whilst taxis are another option for those stuck for choice.

How many races take place at Cheltenham Festival 2026?

The 2026 edition of the festival features a total of 28 races, with seven races each day from Tuesday through to Friday.

Each day blends Grade 1 championship races with Grade 2 contests and high-quality handicaps.

Grade 1 events include the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase, Stayers’ Hurdle, Ryanair Chase, and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Grade 2 races, such as the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and Mares’ Chase, and premier handicaps round out the daily cards.

Cheltenham Festival 2026 Race Schedule

Tuesday March 10th

13:20 – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

14:00 – Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

14:40 – Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

15:20 – Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 1)

16:00 – Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:40 – TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (Handicap)

17:20 – National Hunt Novices Chase (Novices’ Handicap)

Wednesday March 11th

13:20 – Turners Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

14:00 – Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

14:40 – Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

15:20 – Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Cross Country)

16:00 – Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

16:40 – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Handicap)

17:20 – Champion Bumper (Grade 1)

Thursday March 12th

13:20 – Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

14:00 – Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase (Handicap)

14:40 – Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

15:20 – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:00 – Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)

16:40 – Pertemps Network Final (Handicap)

17:20 – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup (Handicap)

Friday March 13th

13:20 – Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

14:00 – County Handicap Hurdle (Handicap)

14:40 – Mares’ Steeple Chase (Grade 2)

15:20 – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:00 – Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1)

16:40 – Festival Hunter Chase (Hunter Chase)

17:20 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle (Handicap)

Best way to watch Cheltenham Festival 2026

The majority of Cheltenham Festival races are broadcast live on ITV, providing coverage of the first six races each day. Fans can watch on television or stream via ITVX for most of the afternoon’s action.

For complete coverage, including the final race each day, Racing TV is the best option, available through Sky, Virgin Media, and online apps.

Many bookmakers also provide live streaming for customers with funded accounts, ideal for following every race on mobile or desktop.

Cheltenham Racecourse: A Guide to the Grounds

Old Course

The Old Course hosts the Festival’s opening two days and features tighter turns with tactical races that reward speed and precision.

Signature events here include the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Champion Hurdle, with the course being a favorite for trainers and jockeys due to its familiar layout.

New Course

The New Course is used for the latter half of the Festival, including Gold Cup Day, and favors stamina over speed due to its long straights and galloping sections.

Races like the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, and Cheltenham Gold Cup are the main races taking place on this layout.

Cross Country Course

The Cross Country Course is a unique, infield layout featuring varied terrain and natural obstacles.

Used for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, it tests adaptability, bravery, and balance, producing unpredictable results and adding excitement to the racing programme.

This course contrasts with conventional hurdles and chase tracks, making it one of Cheltenham’s most distinctive courses.

Cheltenham Festival 2026 Ticket Information

Tickets for the Cheltenham Festival are highly sought after and often sell out quickly, especially for Gold Cup Day.

Advance booking is strongly advised, with many visitors purchasing tickets as soon as they go on sale months prior.

Popular enclosures such as the Champions Club, Tattersalls Enclosure, and Best Mate Enclosure frequently reach capacity early, particularly for the headline races.

Prices vary depending on the day and enclosure. Early week and general admission tickets are typically more affordable, while Gold Cup Day commands premium pricing.

The best ways to purchase tickets are through the official Cheltenham Festival website or affiliated racecourse booking platforms, offering options for single-day passes, season tickets, and enclosure upgrades.

Membership presales or early bird offers can provide priority access, whilst on-the-day tickets are limited and usually reserved for less popular enclosures.