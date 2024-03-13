Cheltenham Day 2 Betting Offers: Claim £220 in Free Bets for Today’s Races

Get your hands on £220 in free bets with our guide to the best Cheltenham Day 2 betting offers available via UK bookies.

Best Cheltenham Day 2 Betting Offers & Free Bets

Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Bet Credits New Customers Only Claim Offer Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.



Sky Bet Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. £10 minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 horse racing bet token. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org.

Article continues below

BoyleSports Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer *New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply.



Paddy Power £40 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE A £10 BET ON CHELTENHAM New Customers Only Claim Offer New Customer offer. Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham Festival race at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £40 in free bets. SMS verification required. Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any Cheltenham race or UEFA Champions League game. Only deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

talkSPORT BET GET £20 ON CHELTENHAM BET A TENNER TO GET YOURS New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10+ on Horse Racing at odds of 2.00+, before 17:30 on 15/03/2024. No Cash Out. Get 2x £10 on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card/Apple Pay Payments only. Offer valid until 17:30 on 15/03/2024 T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

BetMGM Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org Full T&Cs



SpreadEx Bet £10 Get £40 New Customers Only Claim Offer Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet and a £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet, £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals. New customers only. T&Cs apply. http://Begambleaware.org



10bet 50% up to £50 in Free Bets with code PLAY10 New Customers Only Claim Offer New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Parimatch Bet £10 get £40 in Bonuses New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Big Bass Splash, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 10 days. Offer valid from 14:00 UK time on 11/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Coral Get A £20 Free Bet When You Bet £5 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply



Ladbrokes £20 In Free Bets Ker-ching When You Bet £5 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.



Unibet Money Back as A Bonus up to £40 if your first bet loses + £10 Casino bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ begambleaware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus if first sports bet loses. Wagering requirements: sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Unless forfeited the sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Bonus expires 7 days after opt-in. Visit Unibet.co.uk for full T&C's.



BetUK Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer T&Cs apply. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. 18+ **BeGambleAware.org.

Betfair GET £40 IN FREE BETS When you place a £10 bet on the Cheltenham festival New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. Place a £10 bet on any Cheltenham race, at min. odds 1/5 (1.2) — get £40 in free bets to use on multiples, on Cheltenham or the Champions League. Only deposits via cards & apple pay will qualify, T&Cs apply.



William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 (Mobile Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad



William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 (Desktop Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad Full T&Cs



Betway £30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + Completely Free Acca everyday at Cheltenham New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. Full terms apply. 18+ BeGambleaware.org Bet the Responsible Way Full terms apply.

Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



CopyBet Bet £10 Get £50 New Customers Only Claim Offer Full T&Cs apply. New UK and ROI customers only. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. 5 Free bets include: 1 x £10 Free bet on horse racing, 1 x £10 Free bet on football, 2 x 10 Free bet in-play, 1 x £10 Free bet Acca. 7 day expiry.

Planet Sport Bet 50% UP TO £25 MONEY BACK AS A FREE BET IF YOUR FIRST BET LOSES New Customers Only Claim Offer Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code PSB50. Place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and if it loses, get a free bet equivalent to 50% of your first bet stake, to a maximum value of £25. 18+ http://BeGambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



SBK Get £10 Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min £10 first deposit using Debit Card. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 1.5 and get £10. Further £10 credited after 7 days and a further £10 credited after 14 days. Full T&Cs apply. 18+.



Bzeebet Bet £10 Get £10 Free bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply. Full T&Cs

The Pools Weekly Acca Offer - Get £10 to use on Accas when you place 2x £10 Accas Monday to Sunday New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, UK only. Place a minimum 2x £10 pre-match 4 leg acca cash bet where odds accumulate to 3.0 (2/1) or more and get a £10 bonus funds to use on multiples (3 or more selection, min odds per selection 1.5 (1/2)). Cashed Out, Asian Handicaps, Draw no Bet wagers or bets with void legs do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bet credited every Monday by 12pm. Maximum 1 free bet per customer per week available from this promotion. Full T&C's apply. http://BeGambleAware.org

Matchbook Bet £50 on Cheltenham Get £50 in Free Bets on Major Sporting Events New Customers Only Claim Offer New Customers Only. Sign up to Matchbook with Bonus Code: CHELT. Bet and settle £50 on Cheltenham 2024 Festival Markets at odds of 1.8 or more, and on a minimum of 4 different markets by 23:59 GMT Thursday 14/03/2024. Get £50 in Free Bets for specific Major Events on Matchbook. Users will receive 5x £10 Bets for events listed on the promotional sign-up offer page only. Exclusions apply. 18+ Only. T's and C's Apply. Be Gamble Aware.

Luckster Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply.



LuckLand Get £20 in Free Bets When you deposit and bet £10 New Customers Only Claim Offer NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MAX ONE £25 FREE BET. MIN QUALIFYING STAKE £15. QUALIFYING BETS MUST BE PLACED AT ODDS OF 1/1 (2.00) OR GREATER. PAID AS BONUS TOKEN WITH MIN 4/5 (1.80) ODDS REQ. SKRILL, NETELLER & PAYPAL ARE NOT ELIGIBLE. T&CS APPLY. 18+ Full T&Cs

Fafabet £70 Free Bet + £20 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers only. A "Qualifying Bet" is a first settled real money single or multiple bet of £10.00 or more placed at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. If you place a £10 bet you'll receive a £5 free bet + £5 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If you place a £100 or More bet you'll receive your £20 free bet +£10 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If your Sportsbook account losses at the end of the first day (the day ends at 23:59), you'll get back 50% of the losses as a Free Bet up to £70 + £20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs



Claim hundreds more in Cheltenham free bets with our 2024 Festival offers guide

Learn all about the best Cheltenham betting sites to use for your Day 2 betting

Top 5 Cheltenham Day 2 Offers Ranked

1. Betfred

Betfred’s welcome offer is very easy to claim, with users just needing to use CHELT50 at sign-up in order to be eligible to claim your £50 welcome bonus.

Once done, just stake £10 on any market priced at 1/1 or higher, with you then able to claim your £50 welcome bonus.

This is easily one of the best offers out there when it comes to betting on day 2 of Cheltenham, with users able to use £20 of their bonus on horse racing.

The bonus-to-stake ratio proves to be 500%, which makes Betfred’s welcome offer one of, if not the, best around when it comes to wagering on day 2 of the festival today.

Get your Betfred Promo Code

2. bet365

bet365’s welcome offer is hugely generous when you consider the fact there are no limitations when it comes to your free bets, with you able to use them on whichever markets you see fit.

To claim your £30 free bet credits, simply sign-up using bonus code 365GOAL and stake £10 on any market with odds of 1/2 or higher, with you then being accredited with your free bets following this.

bet365 offers a huge range of markets and boosts for players to use their free bets on, with you able to spend your free bets in any denomination you please.

Get your bet365 bonus code

3. BetMGM

BetMGM’s new welcome offer has conceded perfectly with Cheltenham festival, with new players able to get their hands on £60 in free bets at sign-up from just a £10 stake.

Once you’ve staked your £10 initial bet on any market priced at 1/1 or higher, you’ll be accredited with £60 in free bets, £40 of which can be used for your Day 2 Cheltenham betting.

These are spread over four £10 free bet tokens, with this allowing you almost one free bet per race today given there’s only six races taking place today.

The bonus amount on offer is easily one of the strongest around, with users struggling to find a bigger bonus when it comes to betting on the festival today.

Get you BetMGM bonus code

4. Sky Bet

Sky Bet have rolled out a new offer for Cheltenahm this week, with users able to claim £40 in free bets by staking just £10 on any market at 1/1 or higher.

Once done, four £10 horse racing free bets will be yours to use on any of Day 2’s races, with the bonus amount offered being hugely generous when compared to competitors.

Sky Bet always offer a huge range of boosts, money-back specials and extra place each way offers, making them a superb option to side with when betting on Cheltenham this afternoon.

Get your Sky Bet new customer offer

5. William Hill

William Hill’s offer gives players that sign-up via their app the opportunity to claim £40 in free bets to use on Cheltenham ‘s Day 2 races.

Users simply need to bet £10 via their mobile on any of the markets that William Hill offer that have a price of 1/2 or higher to be eligible.

Once done, you’ll be given four £10 free bet tokens to use on Day 2’s races, with there being no limitations as to the Cheltenham markets you can use these on.

William Hill’s offer gives a bonus-to-stake ratio of 400%, which is one of the best around when it comes to claiming any and all Cheltenham day 2 betting offers.

Get your William Hill promo code

How to claim your Cheltenham Day 2 Free Bets

Claiming your free bet offers for Cheltenham Day 2 has never been easier, with you just needing to follow the steps below in order to claim your welcome offers of choice:

Head to your bookmaker of choice via the offers above Start the account creation process Enter personal info such as name, email, home address and phone number Choose your username and password Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit Place your qualifying bet to be eligible for your bookmaker’s welcome offer Free bets will then be accredited to your account These can be used on any Cheltenham Day 2 market of your choice Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after certain time

Types of Cheltenham Day 2 Betting Offers

Free Bets

Free bets are the most common type of betting offer, with these giving users free bets to use on any of the Cheltenham Day 2 markets your bookie offers.

Most offers require users to make a qualifying bet to claim these free bets, with this usually ranging from £5 to £20.

Once done, users will then be given free bets, with the amount given stated in the T&C’s of the offer you’re claiming.

These free bets can then be staked on any market you choose without the risk of losing your own funds should these bets not win.

Money-Back Offers

Money-back offers are exactly what they say on the tin, with users getting their money back from their first bet either as cash or a free bet if it loses.

These offers simply require you to sign-up, make a deposit and place your first bet on any market, with users then getting their stake from this bet back as either cash or a free bet up to a certain amount if it loses.

Offers of this ilk essentially allow users to play their first bet on Cheltenham Day 2’s action without the risk of losing their funds for good if it loses.

Enhanced Odds

Bookmakers will sometimes offer boosted odds on certain markets in the form of a sign-up offer, with these allowing you to get huge odds on a specific market at sign-up.

Your bookie will usually boost a certain market e.g. Willie Mullins to train 1+ winner on Day 2, with the odds going as high as the likes of 40/1 or 50/1.

Users will only ever be required to bet £1 on these markets, with the returns being paid out in the form of free bets that you’ll then be able to use on Day 2 of the 2024 festival.

Cheltenham Day 2 Preview: Mullins and Townend Expected to Perform as Champion Chase Called Off

Day 2 has already got off to a shaky start thanks to the weather, with the 4.10 Champions Chase being called off due to adverse weather conditions.

This shouldn’t put anyone off their betting however, as the remaining six races are all still going ahead, although the first four do have slightly later start times.

Ballyburn is hot favourite in the 1.45, with the bookies heavily fancying the Paul Townend and Willie Mullins duo to claim their first win of Day 2 early on.

Mullins is then backed to secure another win in the 2.30 with Fact To File, although both Stay Away Fay and Monty’s Star may push him close if the betting is anything to go off.

The 2.50 is arguably the hardest race of the day to call, with 22 horses involved in the meeting, with Built By Ballmore 3/1 favourite to win ahead of the race.

El Fabiolo is widely expected to stroll to victory in the 3.30 whilst the final two races of the day are set to be much harder to call.

The top 5 favourites can’t really be separated in the 4.50, with their odds ranging from 4/1 to 8/1, with Libberty Hunter and Madara the two favourites.

It’s a similar story for the finale of day 2 in the 5.30, with the top three ranging from 4/1 to 6/1, with this including all of Jalon D’oudairies, Jasmin De Vaix and The Yellow Clay.