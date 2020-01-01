Chelsea's pre-season plans in disarray as eight players in quarantine ahead of Premier League restart

The identity of the players will remain undisclosed as Frank Lampard is forced to deal with their absence during his pre-season preparations

At least eight players have been forced to quarantine in line with government guidelines, Goal has learned, though it is unclear if any of the individuals have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Blues squad underwent coronavirus testing at the end of last week upon their return to training, in line with Premier League protocol ahead of the new season which begins on the weekend of September 12.

It could be that the eight unnamed players are merely following government guidelines following travel from abroad, with the UK currently enforcing 14-day self-isolation for people who have visited a country that is on Britain's high-risk list in terms of coronavirus infection rates.

Regardless, with eight squad members now quarantining, Frank Lampard's pre-season preparations have been thrown into disarray ahead of the Premier League's return in mid-September.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are not the only side to have been hit with setbacks, however, as , West Ham and have all recorded positive Covid-19 cases in their squads.

A total of 14 positive cases have been confirmed across no less than 12 clubs in the English top flight.

Chelsea's quarantine news comes on the same day that the UK government announced that the Blues were to form part of a pilot scheme designed to welcome football fans back into stadiums for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic first brought the sport to a halt in March.

Lampard's charges travel to Brighton for a friendly on Saturday, with the Seagulls' Amex Stadium set to hold 2,500 spectators respecting social distancing protocol.

"I know fans and their teams can't wait to be reunited in stadia across the country, but it's imperative we take a cautious and phased approach to get fans back in safely," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced on confirming the relaxation of restrictions on fans for the clash.

The revised measures will also be applied in a women's friendly between West Ham and at the weekend as well as fixtures in cricket, rugby and certain horse racing meets among other activities.

Chelsea will begin their 2020-21 campaign away against Brighton on September 14.