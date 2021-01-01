Chelsea's Mendy: Cech the best person to help prepare for Champions League penalties

The Senegal goalkeeper is ready to link up with the Blues legend for some spot-kick lessons in the crucial stage of the European tournament

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has named Petr Cech as the "best person" for him to talk to in preparation for penalties in the final stages of the Uefa Champions League.

Nine years ago, Cech produced a masterclass between the sticks as the Blues claimed their first title in the elite European tournament with a penalty shoot-out win over Bayern Munich after a 1-1 draw.

During the match, the former Arsenal goalkeeper stopped Arjen Robben’s penalty in extra time and he later saved Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger's efforts in the penalty shoot-out.

Chelsea are on the verge of advancing to the Champions League final after playing out a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first-leg of their semi-final fixture on Tuesday, but Mendy is yet to seek the support of Cech ahead of the penalties scenario.

“I haven’t spoken with him about it, actually. I have spoken to him about a lot, but not that,” Mendy told the club website.

“I have memories of the penalties he saved for Chelsea, of course, because they helped the club win the Champions League, so it’s clear he will be the best person to speak to in preparation!"

Mendy has been impressive for the Blues since his permanent signing from Ligue 1 club Rennes in September.

The 29-year-old has kept 22 cleans sheets in all competitions so far, including seven in his first 10 Champions League appearances.

When asked about his debut season in England, the Senegal international said: It’s gone well, but it’s not finished! I’m proud, because at the moment it’s a good season for me and for the team. We are still in the FA Cup, the Champions League and the top four for the Premier League.

“There have been a lot of games, and maybe good things are coming. I’m happy but it’s not finished. There are a few weeks left with huge targets for us. I am focused on finishing the season well and continuing to work on my development, and not thinking about what has gone before.”

Chelsea face Fulham in a Premier League fixture on Saturday before they host Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on May 5.