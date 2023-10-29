WATCH: Just like Sam Kerr! Chelsea youngster Mia Fishel scores first USWNT goal in friendly vs Colombia

- Fishel scores first USWNT goal
- Subbed on at halftime
- Instant impact after scoreless first half
WHAT HAPPENED? Midfielder Emily Sonnet sent in a brilliant cross across the box, finding Fishel wide-open in front of the net, where she headed home into the back of the net.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fishel is one of the most highly-rated prospects in the women's game right now, and after a big summer move to English giants Chelsea, there are now expectations that she will compete for the starting striker role on the USWNT.
WHAT NEXT FOR FISHEL? The 22-year-old will return to her club, with a match against Aston Villa on the cards on Saturday, November 4.
