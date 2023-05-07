Chelsea Women vs Everton Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Chelsea and Everton in Women's Super League in the UK as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea are set to take on Everton in a Women's Super League clash on Sunday at Kingsmeadow.

It's a must-win game for Chelsea who are four points behind league leaders Manchester United with two games in hand. They are currently third on the league table with 43 points from 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Everton are on the back of a 3-2 win over Reading and will hope to get at least a point against the giants in a tough away fixture. They are currently sixth in the league and will want to collect as many points as possible from their final few games and end the season on a high.

Chelsea Women vs Everton Women kick-off time

Game: Chelsea Women vs Everton Women Date: May 7, 2023 Kick-off: 6.45pm BST Venue: Kingsmeadow

The Women's Super League game between Chelsea and Everton is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Kingsmeadow.

It will kick off at 6.45pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Everton Women online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League Sky Sports website

In the United Kingdom (UK) the match can be watched on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and can be streamed on the Sky Sports website.

Team news

Chelsea Women team news & squad

Chelsea's Millie Bright, Kadiesha Buchanan and Katerina Svitkova are set to miss the match due to injuries while Fran Kirby remains a long-term absentee.

Meanwhile, Pernille Harder has returned to the squad after a long injury lay-off and is likely to be included in Chelsea's matchday squad.

Chelsea possible XI: Berger; Perisset, Carter, Eriksson; Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; James, Fleming, Kerr

Position Players Goalkeepers Musovic, Berger, Orman Defenders Carter, Perisset, Eriksson, Mjelde, Charles, Abdullina Midfielders Ingle, Leupolz, Reiten, Fleming, Cuthbert, Harder, Cankovic, Akpan Forwards James, Kerr, Kaneryd

Everton Women team news & squad

Everton boss Brian Sorensen confirmed that defender Gabby George is out for the season with a hamstring injury.

Dutch international striker Katja Snoeijs who has scored thrice in Everton's last two games will start upfront for he Toffees.

Everton possible XI: Brosnan; Hope, Finnigan, Bjorn, Sevecke; K. Holmgaard, Wheeler, Bennison; Sorensen, Park, Snoeijs

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsey, Brosnan Defenders Veje, Sevecke, Bjorn, Finnigan, Maier, S. Holmgaard, Stenevik Midfielders Wheeler, Christiansen, Bennison, Hope, Galli, K. Holmgaard Forwards Duggan, Park, Sorensen, Beever-Jones, Snoejis

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition October 2022 Everton 1-3 Chelsea Women's League Cup March 2022 Everton 0-3 Chelsea Women's Super League September 2021 Chelsea 4-0 Everton Women's League Cup May 2021 Chelsea 3-0 Everton Women's FA Cup March 2021 Everton 0-3 Chelsea Women's Super League

