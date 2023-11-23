Chelsea Women vs Paris Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Chelsea and Paris, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women will be eyeing their first win in the 2023-24 Women's Champions League when they welcome Paris Women to Stamford Bridge for a Group D encounter on Thursday.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Madrid in the group opener, and after that thrashed Liverpool 5-1 in the Women's Super League.

On the other hand, Paris FC claimed a 1-0 league win over Bordeaux following a 2-1 defeat at Hacken in the Champions League.

Chelsea Women vs Paris Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Paris Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1, DAZN, discovery+ and DAZN Women's Football YouTube.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

With the likes of Melanie Leupolz, Guro Reiten and Catarina Macario, Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is expected to continue rotating her side.

As such, Ann-Katrin Berger, Millie Bright, Ashley Lawrence, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Fran Kirby are all set to start against the French side on Thursday.

Sam Kerr will remain the undisputed choice up front, with the capable Lauren James providing support.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Berger; Lawrence, Bright, Carter, Charles; Cuthbert, Nusken, Rytting Kaneryd, Kirby, James; Kerr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Nouwen, Bright, Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Cuthbert, Cankovic Forwards: Fishel, James, Kirby, Rytting Kaneryd, Kerr, Beever-Jones

Paris Women team news

Chelsea loanee Alsu Abdullina is ineligible to face her parent club, while Julie Soyer and Mathilde Bourdieu are expected to return to the lineup after being rested at the weekend.

Also starting on the bench against Bordeaux, Lou Bogaert, Thea Greboval, Kaja Korosec and Julie Dufour can see themselves start from the outset here.

Paris Women possible XI: Nnadozie; Bogaert, Hocine, Greboval, Soyer; Mateo, Corboz, Korosec; Thiney, Dufour, Bourdieu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marques, Nnadozie, Flagellat, Pouplet Defenders: Hocine, Bogaert, Greboval, Sissoko, Soyer, Sidibe Midfielders: Korosec, Hunter, Fleury, Corboz, Mateo, Dufour, Le Mouel, Traore, Khaled, Bettoumi Forwards: Bourdieu, Thiney, N'Dongala, Ribadeira, Bussy

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Chelsea Women and Paris Women face each other across all competitions.

