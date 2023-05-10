Chelsea Women vs Leicester Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Leicester WFC, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chelsea are set to take on Leicester in a Women's Super League clash on Wednesday at Kingsmeadow. The game is available to stream live online using the FA Player.

The London club's league form has been phenomenal. Emma Hayes' team has only lost two matches all season and have won all but one out of their last seven fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 7-0 win against Everton, which will be cause for concern for the visitors.

Leicester are 11th in the 12-team league with just four wins to their name so far. They have won two out of their last three matches and will be looking to bounce back from the defeat against Arsenal in their last game. The Foxes' last meeting against Wednesday's opponents resulted in a 8-0 defeat and they will be looking for their first-ever win over Sam Kerr and co.

Chelsea Women vs Leicester Women kick-off time

Game: Chelsea Women vs Leicester Women Date: May 10, 2023 Kick-off: 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 11.30pm IST Venue: Kingsmeadow

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Leicester WFC online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through The FA Player.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news & squad

Chelsea players Millie Bright, Kadiesha Buchanan and Katerina Svitkova are set to miss the match due to injuries, while Fran Kirby remains a long-term absentee.

Hayes has confirmed that club top scorer Kerr is available for selection against Leicester. She was taken off in the first-half on Sunday due to a knock but the forward has recovered and is ready to go.

"Sam (Kerr) is going to be okay," Hayes said in the pre-match briefing. "On Sunday we took her off as a precaution but she's fine for tomorrow (Wednesday)." Kerr has scored 10 goals this season and will be hoping to add to her tally in the mid-week fixture.

Chelsea possible XI: Musovic; Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; James, Fleming, Reiten; Kerr

Position Players Goalkeepers Musovic, Berger, Orman Defenders Carter, Perisset, Eriksson, Mjelde, Charles, Abdullina Midfielders Ingle, Leupolz, Reiten, Fleming, Cuthbert, Harder, Cankovic, Akpan Forwards James, Kerr, Kaneryd

Leicester Women team news & squad

Abbie McManus and Lachante Paul remain unavailable for Leicester's game against Chelsea due to injuries. Head coach Willie Kirk has disclosed that Shannon O'Brien is nearing a return to the matchday squad after four months, and a decision on her availability will be made closer to kick-off.

Kirk has also revealed that a few members of the Foxes squad have reportedly sustained minor injuries. However, if everyone is cleared fit to play, the coach may choose to name an unchanged lineup against Chelsea.

Leicester possible XI: Leitzig; Bott, Howard, Plumptre, Nevin; Tierney, Mace; Pike, Green, Whelan; Cain

Position Players Goalkeepers Demi Lambourne, Kirstie Levell, Janina Leitzig Defenders Courtney Nevin, Sam Tierney, CJ Bott, Georgia Eaton-Collins, Erin Simon, Sophie Howard, Ashleigh Plumptre, Jemma Purfield Midfielders Molly Pike, Aileen Whelan, Ellen Jones, Josie Green, Carrie Jones, Ruby Mace, Ava Baker, Monique Robinson Forwards Jess Sigsworth, Remy Siemsen, Missy Goodwin, Hannah Cain

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition December 2022 Leicester 0-8 Chelsea Women's Super League March 2022 Leicester 0-9 Chelsea Women's Super League February 2021 Chelsea 7-0 Leicester Women's FA Cup October 2021 Chelsea 3-0 Leicester Women's Super League

Useful links