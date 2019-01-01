Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi feared for career after Achilles injury

The teenager wondered if he would play again when he was struck down last season

winger Callum Hudson-Odoi admits he feared for his career after rupturing his Achilles last season.

The 18-year-old suffered the injury in April and missed Chelsea's Premier League run-in along with the victory over in the final in May.

Hudson-Odoi made his first league appearance of the season in the 2-0 defeat of and Hove Albion on September 28 after scoring in the 7-1 EFL Cup win over Grimsby Town.

However, he concedes there were moments when he questioned if he would play again during his initial recovery.

"I wondered if I would be able to play again; that was my first thought," he told Sky Sports. "I knew I'd done something really serious, so I was really concerned, but my family kept me confident that I'd be back to how I was.

"There were days when I would go into training and I would be sad or disappointed because I could see the boys outside training and you just want to be out there with them.

"So, I had the dark days but, at the same time, I had positive days as well.

"When [the injury] came, it was more anger for me because everything was going as I wanted it to go. I was playing games, I'd got called to the national team, everything was going perfectly.

"There were big games coming up. But I knew when I came back I'd be stronger than I was before.

"I was out for three to four months and it was crazy to even get the injury in the first place. It's something I had to deal with mentally because I'd never experienced an injury like that before.

"I'm really delighted with the way I've come back. I didn't expect to get this many assists and to contribute with a goal as well. Hopefully, I'll keep improving and adding goals to my game."

Hudson-Odoi rejected the advances of in January to sign a new contract at Chelsea – something he says he is glad he did.

Article continues below

"The club have done so much for me and I'm so thankful for that," he told BBC Sport.

"The decision that I made was a very good one for me and my family. We all thought that it was the right club to be at.

"I've been here all my life, so there's no need to change yet. My mum and dad are happy where they are and I'm happy where I am."