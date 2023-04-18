Chelsea vs Real Madrid Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Champions League clash

Goal brings you the latest Chelsea vs Real Madrid betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Tuesday's Champions League second leg showdown

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final takes place at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening with Chelsea hoping to make a spectacular recovery against last year’s winners.

The Blues are 2-0 down from the first leg following goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

Frank Lampard is hoping to win his first game in his second spell as Chelsea boss but will need to turn the form book on its head against Los B

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Predictions:

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Real Madrid to win and over 2.5 goals @ 11/4 with Bet365

Karim Benzema to score anytime @ 11/8 with Bet365

Conor Gallagher to be booked @ 2/1 with Bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Real too strong for struggling Chelsea

Even though Chelsea have gone toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the past, all current form indicates that this should be a fairly straightforward task for Los Blancos who simply have to remain professional at the Bridge.

They eased past Chelsea at the Bernabeu and although their form in La Liga has been mixed with only three wins from their past seven matches, they will be confident of getting past the Blues.

Lampard has lost all three matches in his second spell in charge of the club and for all of Chelsea’s spending in the summer, their squad looks imbalanced.

That has been reflected on the field and Chelsea are on a poor run of form which has seen them fail to win any of their last six in all competitions.

Real have lost only one of the last five meetings with Chelsea over 90 minutes and, in another chapter of this growing rivalry, it is Real Madrid who shall come out on top.

Chelsea vs Real Tip 1: Real Madrid to win and over 2.5 goals @ 11/4 with Bet365

Benzema the key man for Real

Karim Benzema continues to shine for Real Madrid despite being in his mid 30s and he is likely to be a thorn in Chelsea’s side once more.

The Frenchman has bagged 26 goals for the Spanish champions this season and has had a knack of scoring in big games.

He grabbed goals in both legs of their last-16 win over Liverpool while netting a hat-trick in a stunning 4-0 Copa Del Rey display against Barcelona a couple of weeks ago.

The Blues’ defence has been anything but solid over the last few weeks and they may once again struggle to stop Benzema after his goal scoring exploits in the first leg.

Chelsea vs Real Tip 2: Karim Benzema to score anytime @ 11/8 with Bet365

Gallagher may have to tread carefully

Chelsea will try to impose themselves on the game as they need to recover from 2-0 down but it is likely that Real will have most of the ball and make the home side chase.

Frustration could get the better of the two-time Champions League winners as well and Gallagher may find himself at the centre of it.

The England midfielder has been booked 11 times this season and his combative style may lead to a talking to from the referee.

Chelsea vs Real Tip 3: Conor Gallagher to be booked @ 2/1 with Bet365