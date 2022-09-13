Chelsea vs RB Salzburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea vs Salzburg on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Chelsea will be hoping to get their first win under new boss Graham Potter when they take on RB Salzburg in their second 2022-23 Champions League group stage match on Wednesday. This will be the Blues' first face-off against the Austrian league champions in Europe.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb away from home in their Champions League opener and will want to get their continental campaign back on track. The Blues' defeat in their first group game was Thomas Tuchel's last outing as Chelsea manager and now it will now be upon former Brighton boss Potter to guide the 2020-21 European champions back to their glory days.

RB Salzburg are in excellent form ahead of their big clash against the Premier League side, having won all their last five league games. Noah Okafor scored a first-half goal as the Austrian side held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw in their group opener.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Date: September 14/15, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 15) Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea vs RB Salzburg on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 3 are showing the game between Chelsea and RB Salzburg in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV

Chelsea squad & team news

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has ruled out both N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy for the game against RB Salzburg due to injuries.

Marc Cucurella, who played for Potter during his time at Brighton, is likely to start over Ben Chilwel on the left flank.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Emerson, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kanté, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria Forwards Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Havertz, Broja, Aubameyang

RB Salzburg squad and team news

RB Salzburg have a quite a few players out of action. Mamady Diambou, Justin Omoregie and Samson Tijani have been ruled out of the mid-week fixture against Chelsea.

Getty

Oumar Solet, Luka Sucic and Max Wöber are remain doubtful for the clash.