Chelsea vs Luton Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea will take on Luton Town in their third Premier League match of the season on Friday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are still searching for their first win of the season, while Luton Town will be hoping to bounce back from a heavy defeat against Brighton in their season opener.

Chelsea held Liverpool in their first game of the season but were then humbled by West Ham away from home. Newly promoted Luton Town should not prove to be much of a challenge for Mauricio Pochettino's men in front of their home crowd. Carlton Morris scored the only goal for the visitors in their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Chelsea vs Luton kick-off time

Date: August 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The game between Chelsea and Luton Town will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Friday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Luton Town, the club has revealed that several players are still recovering from their injuries.

Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja are nearing the completion of their respective rehabilitation programmes and might soon return to action. Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, and Reece James are continuing their rehabilitation, indicating a longer period on the sidelines.

Carney Chukwuemeka is recovering well after surgery and has started rehabilitation. Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku are still in the early stages of their rehabilitation process, while Mykhailo Mudryk has just begun his after sustaining an injury in training this week.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chilwell; Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella, Chilwell, Maatsen, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Santos, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Sterling, Hudson-Odoi, Madueke, Lavia, Caicedo Forwards: Lukaku, Jackson

Luton team news

Rob Edwards has disclosed that Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho, Jordan Clark and Dan Potts are expected to be sidelined for "a few weeks."

As a result, it appears improbable that any of the four will be able to play on Friday. In more positive news for Luton Town, former Chelsea player Ross Barkley may be in line to make his debut for the club in the upcoming match.

Luton predicted XI: Kaminski; Andersen, Lockyer, Bell; Kabore, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Chong, Giles; Adebayo, Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Shea, Macey Defenders: Lockyer, Andersen, Giles, Bell, Kabore Midfielders: Nakambu, Mpanzu, Rea, Barkley, Campbell, Berry, Watson, Doughty, Freeman Forwards: Pereira, Chong, Ogbene, McAtee, Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Pepple, Muskwe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2022 Luton Town 2 - 3 Chelsea FA Cup January 2021 Chelsea 3 - 1 Luton Town FA Cup December 1991 Luton Town 2 - 0 Chelsea Premier League August 1991 Chelsea 4 - 1 Luton Town Premier League April 1991 Chelsea 3 - 3 Luton Town Premier League

