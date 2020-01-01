Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to watch Premier League on TV in UK, live stream, kick-off time

Both sides come into the game having won their opening matches of the campaign and will be eager to lay down a marker

A clash of titans is in store on the second gameweek of the Premier League 2020-21 season as play host to defending champions at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Reds were made to work hard for the three points against newly promoted in their opening game, with Mohamed Salah hitting a hat-trick in their 4-3 triumph at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side will have to step up a gear again on Sunday as they lock horns with Frank Lampard's Blues, who have strengthened considerably with a number of forays into the transfer market.

The hosts, who beat 3-1 in their opening game, have designs on the league title and they can issue a signal of intent by coming out on top against last season's standard bearers.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming in UK

Game Chelsea vs Liverpool Date Sunday September 20 Kick-off time 4:30pm BST Live stream NOW TV

In the United Kingdom (UK), Chelsea versus Liverpool will be available to stream live online using NOW TV.

Fans will be able to watch the game by signing up for a NOW TV Day Pass - which gives access to all Sky Sports channels for 24 hours at a price of £9.99. NOW TV is also offering for a special offer of £25 per month for 12 months - a saving of over 25 per cent - for a limited time.

Chelsea vs Liverpool on UK TV

Chelsea versus Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

The showdown between the Blues and the Reds will also be available to watch on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Chelsea team news & injuries

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, T. Silva, Tomori, Zouma, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson Midfielders Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Gilmour, Havertz Forwards Werner, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

Timo Werner is expected to be fit for the game despite suffering a knock to his leg in the Blues' victory against Brighton.

Mateo Kovacic should be available for selection after serving a suspension, but Christian Pulisic is still working his way back from injury and unlikely to feature.

New signings Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva will be closer to making the matchday squad, but their involvement will depend on how close to full fitness they are.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Mount; Werner.

Liverpool team news & injuries

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Karius Defenders Van Dijk, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Hoever, Alexander-Arnold, Williams Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Grujic, Jones, Shaqiri, Ojo, Woodburn, Wilson, Elliott Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Brewster, Origi

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of the game with a knee injury, but new signing Kostas Tsimikas will be pushing for a place in the matchday squad.

international Xherdan Shaqiri was not part of the matchday 18 on the opening weekend as he battles fitness concerns, but will be aiming for a place in the squad on Sunday.

Captain Jordan Henderson is fully fit having featured for over an hour against Leeds, so should lead the Reds out at Stamford Bridge again.

Thiago Alcantara will not make his debut following his £20 million move from , with the midfielder set to take part in the Premier League match next weekend against .

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

