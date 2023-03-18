Chelsea vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea against Everton in the Premier League on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Top-four aspirants Chelsea will take on Everton in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

After going six games without a win, Graham Potter's team has managed to string together three wins in a row. Their last outing in the Premier League ended in a 3-1 win over Leicester City and they will hope to keep picking up points in their bid to get into the top four.

Everton are in a battle of their own at the other end of the table, as they are only a point clear of 18th-placed Bournemouth.

Everton's next three games are against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, so it is essential for them to start on the front foot.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea vs Everton date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Everton Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton on TV & live stream online

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).

Chelsea team news & squad

N'Golo Kante is set to return to the Chelsea matchday squad following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount will all miss out due to injuries.

Reece James, Armando Broja and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the others yet to fully recover from their knocks. Edouard Mendy, who also has missed plenty of games this season, has returned to training.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Chalobah, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Mudryk, Havertz, Felix

Position Players Goalkeepers Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Slonina Defenders Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Badiashile, Chilwell, Fofana Midfielders Gallagher, Chukuwuemeka, Mudryk, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Ziyech, Zakaria, Kante, Kovacic Forwards Havertz, Felix

Everton team news & squad

Everton has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial clash against Chelsea on Saturday. Nathan Patterson is close to a return but isn't available yet.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Gray