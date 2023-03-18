Chelsea are slowly but surely growing in confidence and will hope to add three more points to their Premier League tally against Everton.

After the first two months of 2023 were forgettable, Chelsea are yet to lose a game this month as they welcome Everton on the back of three consecutive wins, one of those wins being an unexpected 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund at the Stamford Bridge, which sealed their spot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Graham Potter has had a rough time at the helm at Stamford Bridge, but the players have publicly backed the former Brighton manager, which signals towards the dressing room having developed a sense of unity, something that will certainly key in final lap of the campaign.

The last time these two teams met was on the opening day of the Premier League, which resulted in a narrow 1-0 win for the Blues. Seven months is indeed a long time in football. Everton were managed by Frank Lampard, while Thomas Tuchel was in charge of Chelsea.

Sean Dyche's appointment was questioned by some in the English media, but the fact that they sit outside the relegation zone in 15th place at the time of writing speaks a lot about the positive effect of Dyche's arrival at Everton.

Graham Potter will be relieved to have midfielder N'Golo Kanté in the squad. History, too, seems to be on Chelsea's side today, as they last lost at home to Everton way back in 1994. Most players in this Chelsea squad weren't even born then.

A win is equally important for both sides. Chelsea need to build on their wins against Leeds United, Dortmund and Leicester City, while Everton will hope for a positive result as they are still far from safe in the race to avoid relegation.

Chelsea vs Everton predicted lineups

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Kepa; W. Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Kovačić, Enzo, Chilwell; Mudryk, Havertz, Félix

Everton XI (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey; Ibowi, Onana, Gueye, Doucouré, McNeil; Gray

Chelsea vs Everton LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Chelsea will have a tough start following the upcoming international break as they play three Premier League games in the span of eight days. They will be up against Aston Villa (1st April) and Liverpool (4th April) at home, followed by an away trip to Wolves (8th April).

They will then face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League for the third straight season. They will travel to the Santiago Bernabéu on 12th April for the 1st leg of the quarter-final.