Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Blues are sure of their place as group winners while the visitors are fighting for a place in the Europa League

Chelsea will hope to bounce back from their shock weekend defeat against Brighton by getting a win against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. The Blues are already sure of their place in the last-16 heading into their final match of the group stage on Wednesday.

Chelsea are top of the pool and set to finish top of the table, while Zagreb are pushing for a place in the Europa League.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb latest odds

The home team are the favourites to get the three points in this match, with bet365 offering them at odds of 1/3 (1.33).

Zagreb are big underdogs to win as they are priced at 8/1 (9.00) with the draw available odds of 17/4 (5.25).

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb first goal scorer odds

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored twice in the Champions League this season and is the favourite to break the deadlock in this game at odds of 15/4 (4.75) while team-mate Armando Broja is priced at 4/1 (5.00).

Bruno Petkovic has been in fine form for Zagreb in the Croatian league, scoring seven times. He is their lowest-priced player to open the scoring at 12/1 (13.00) while Antonio Marin is available at 14/1 (15.00).

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb preview

Chelsea have already won the group heading into this match, as they sit three points clear of AC Milan, having beaten the Serie A champions twice.

The pressure is on Zagreb to get a win here, with the Croatian side sitting bottom and two points behind Red Bull Salzburg.

The visitors will be expecting AC Milan to beat the Austrian side to ensure they go through, meaning Zagreb need to beat the Stamford Bridge club.

That will be no easy feat, though. Despite Zagreb winning the previous match between these two, Chelsea will be determined to give themselves a confidence boost ahead of the weekend's clash against Arsenal, especially in the wake of their shocking 4-1 loss at Brighton.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb tips and predictions

These two teams will be fired up for this one and Zagreb will be hoping to put the hosts under pressure, so backing both teams to score at odds of 1/1 (2.00) looks worth a bet, while over 2.5 goals is available at 4/6 (1.67).

Odds correct at the time of writing.

