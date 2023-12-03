Chelsea vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways when they take on a Brighton & Hove Albion side at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have been wildly inconsistent this season. While there have been some very promising signs for Mauricio Pochettino's troops, they have more often than not flattered to deceive.

The Blues currently sit in 10th-place in the Premier League table with 16 points from 13 matches, 12 points adrift of Aston Villa, who are fourth in the standings. The hosts will head into this match on the back of suffering a 4-1 hammering at the hands of a depleted Newcastle United side away at St. James’ Park.

Brighton, meanwhile, chalked up a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest last weekend and are once again impressing in English football where they sit in eighth place in the league, albeit they have not been at their very best in recent weeks, with European football taking a toll on their squad.

Chelsea vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not being broadcast on TV in the UK. However, viewers can access live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Long-term absentees Wesley Fofana (knee), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), and Ben Chilwell (thigh) are all set to miss out again, but forward Christopher Nkunku is inching closer to making his long-awaited debut for Chelsea and it remains to be seen if he will be fit to play a part this weekend.

Malo Gusto may be ready to return from a tendon issue, which would be a timely boost considering both Reece James and Marc Cucurella (yellow card accumulation) are serving one-match bans this weekend.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Silva, Disasi, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Gallagher, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, Washington

Brighton team news

Brighton are battling a full-blown injury crisis ahead of this weekend's trip to Stamford Bridge, with Ansu Fati and ex-Chelsea talent Tariq Lamptey joining Solly March, James Milner, Pervis Estupinan and Co. in the treatment room.

Defensive stalwart Lewis Dunk is banned after a straight red card against Nottingham Forest last weekend, while midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is serving the second of a three-game domestic suspension for his red card against Sheffield United.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Hinshelwood, Igor, Milner; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Milner, Gross, Lallana, Buonanotte Forwards: Fati, Adingra, Ferguson, Pedro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/09/23 Chelsea 1-0 Brighton EFL Cup 23/07/23 Chelsea 4-3 Brighton Club Friendlies 15/04/23 Chelsea 1-2 Brighton Premier League 29/10/22 Brighton 4-1 Chelsea Premier League 18/01/22 Brighton 1-1 Chelsea Premier League

