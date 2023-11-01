Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup

How to watch the League Cup match between Chelsea and Blackburn, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Blackburn Rovers in the Round-of-16 of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea beat Brighton in the previous round and seemed to get back on track in what has been a disappointing season so far. However, they suffered a defeat at the hands of Brentford in their most recent outing.

Blackburn Rovers had put together three wins in a row but that run ended with a 1-0 loss against Swansea City. They beat Cardiff 5-2 in their previous round and will be hoping to cause a shock result at Stamford Bridge.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Blackburn kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The game between Chelsea and Blackburn will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The fixture will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Mauricio Pochettino might consider making more changes to the lineup in the upcoming match, especially with a game against Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon.

Chelsea is facing defensive challenges as Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell are unavailable, along with Wesley Fofana, who is out for the entire season due to injury.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, who missed the Brentford game due to a minor muscle issue, may be rested ug Noni Madueke could get another start.

Enzo Fernandez missed a game recently due to the birth of his child, but he has only been a substitute in both EFL Cup games so far

Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku remain unavailable due to injuries.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Caicedo; Madueke, Jackson, Maatsen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Badiashile, Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Maatsen, James, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke Forwards: Jackson, Washington

Blackburn team news

Blackburn will hope to field their strongest lineup against Chelsea.

Harry Leonard made his return to action as a substitute in the recent defeat, having been sidelined for a month. However, Sam Gallagher, Lewis Travis, and Aynsley Pears are still a couple of weeks away from their comebacks.

Unfortunately, Ryan Hedges remains a long-term absentee due to a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of 2023.

Blackburn predicted XI: Wahlstedt; Rankin-Costello, Hill, Carter, Pickering; Tronstad, Garrett, Moran; Markanday, Dolan, Szmodics.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wahlstedt Defenders: Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Hill Midfielders: Rankin-Costello, Wharton, Szmodics, Moran, Garrett Forwards: Dolan, Leonard, Telalović, Markanday

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 13, 2012 Chelsea 2 - 1 Blackburn Rovers Premier League November 5, 2011 Blackburn Rovers 0 - 1 Chelsea Premier League January 15, 2011 Chelsea 2 - 0 Blackburn Rovers Premier League October 30, 2010 Blackburn Rovers 1 - 2 Chelsea Premier League March 21, 2010 Blackburn Rovers 1 - 1 Chelsea Premier League

