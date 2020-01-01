Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time

The Blues welcome the German champions to London and will be eager to get the tie off to a positive start while keeping it tight at the back

lock horns with in the last 16 of the , with the first leg taking place at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Frank Lampard's side come into the game on something of a high having beaten London rivals in their last outing on Saturday and they will look to build on that result.

Bayern are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, winning six of those clashes, but they were made to sweat against Paderborn at the weekend, with Robert Lewandowski coming to the rescue late in the game.

The international has already scored 10 goals in this season's Champions League and will be determined to add to his tally with an away goal or two against the Premier League side.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich on U.S. & UK TV

Game Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Date Tuesday, February 25 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Channel (U.S.) TUDN / TNT Channel (UK) BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada

In the United States (U.S.), Chelsea vs Bayern Munich can be watched live and on-demand with Watch TNT, TUDN en Vivo and B/R Live.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Chelsea vs Bayern Munich can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.

In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN. New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

U.S. online stream UK online stream Canada online stream WatchTNT / B/R Live / TUDN en vivo BT Sport Live DAZN

Chelsea team news and injuries

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, James, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Emerson Midfielders Jorginho, Barkley, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Mount, Gilmour Forwards Abraham, Pedro, Giroud, Batshuayi

Chelsea are without N'Golo Kante, who is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Pedro, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are fit and will be available for selection.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Caballero; Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, James; Barkley, Mount; Abraham.

Bayern Munich team news and injuries

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich Defenders Odriozola, Pavard, Boateng, Hernandez, Alaba, Mai Midfielders Thiago, J. Martinez, Coutinho, Cuisance, Goretzka, Davies, Tolisso, Singh, Kimmich, Meier, Zirkzee Forwards Lewandowski, Gnabry, Muller, Coman

Bayern Munich will have to plan without centre-back Niklas Sule and forward Ivan Perisic. However, they are boosted by the return to full fitness of Javi Martinez.

Possible Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Alaba, Pavard, Boateng, Odriozola; Kimmich, Thiago, Coutinho, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski.