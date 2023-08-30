Chelsea vs Wimbledon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and Wimbledon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

For a Premier League side that is not involved in European competition this season, Chelsea begin their 2023-24 Carabao Cup campaign with a second round tie against Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Mauricio Pochettino era began with the Blues suffering a 3-1 defeat against West Ham after picking a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the opening league game. Chelsea come into the tie on the back of a 3-0 victory over Luton Town.

Whereas Wimbledon have extended their unbeaten run to six game with a 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers at the weekend. The League Two outfit earlier knocked out Championship side Coventry City in round one of the EFL Cup.

Chelsea vs Wimbledon kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and AFC Wimbledon will be played at the Stamford Bridge football stadium in Fulham, West London, England.

It will kick off at 8pm BST on August 30 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea vs Wimbledon online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and is not available to stream online live. However, you can catch the live updates on GOAL.

Highlights of the game should be available on ITVX and the clubs' official YouTube channels.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

The club's latest signing in the form of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from New England Revolution may be handed his full debut, while Romeo Lavia will have to wait for his Chelsea bow owing to fitness concerns.

Apart from Petrovic, Pochettino will be expected to rotate his squad and the likes of Diego Moreira, Ian Maatsen, Noni Madueke, Bashir Humphreys and Marc Cucurella can find themselves in the XI.

Meanwhile, injuries are bound to keep players such as Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana , Benoit Badiashile, Marcus Bettinelli, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah out of action.

It is to be seen if Mykhaylo Mudryk can shake off his niggle, but the Ukrainian is unlikely to start.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Humphreys, Colwill, Cucurella; Gusto, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Maatsen; Madueke, Burstow, Moreira

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Humphreys, Silva, Cucurella, Chilwell, Maatsen, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Sterling, Mudryk, Hudson-Odoi, Madueke Forwards: Lukaku, Jackson, Washington, Burstow

Wimbledon team news

The Dons boss, Johnnie Jackson also has a few fitness and injury concerns to deal with.

The midfield duo of Jake Reeves and Armani Little were forced off in the game against Forest Green. It has been confirmed that Reeves has picked up a hamstring problem, while Paul Kalambayi and Huseyin Biler are also ruled out with injuries.

With Little to remain a doubt, Harry Pell can step in if need be, and James Ball can deputise for Reeves in the middle.

Wimbledon possible XI: Tzanev; Ogundere, Lewis, Johnson, Brown; Tilley, Ball, Pell, McLean; Al-Hamadi, Bugiel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bass, Tzanev, Broome Defenders: Johnson, Lewis, Ogundere, Pearce, Sutcliffe, Currie, Brown, Hallard, Mason Midfielders: Pell, Little, Ball, Campbell, Williams Forwards: McLean, Tilley, Neufville, Davison, Al-Hamadi, Bugiel, Lock, Sasu

Head-to-Head Record

The only other time the two sides faced each other was in a club friendly tie, where Chelsea defeated Wimbledon back in July 2014.

Date Match Competition Jul 19, 2014 Wimbledon 2-3 Chelsea Club Friendlies

