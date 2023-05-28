Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea, after suffering their 16th league defeat of their disastrous campaign, will welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge in the final matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday.

The currently 12th-placed Blues, under the tutelage of Frank Lampard, are destined for a bottom-half-of-the-table finish after a 4-1 beating at the hands of Manchester United on Thursday. They would, however, want to at least sign off on a winning note.

Whereas the Magpies can finish as high as third - having already secured Champions League football for next season - despite the goalless draw with Leicester City on Monday.

Chelsea vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

GOAL Live updates

The game will be not be broadcasted live in the UK, but you can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling, N'Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell and Marcus Bettinelli are the usual absentees at the club. Reece James is also yet to recover from a thigh problem.

Although linked with a summer exit, Mason Mount may feature here after recovering from abdominal surgery.

There could be several changes to include the likes of Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Joao Felix.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Hall; Gallagher, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Felix, Madueke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Kepa, Slonina Defenders: W. Fofana, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Silva, Hall, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Zakaria, Fernandez, Kovacic, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwuemeka, Santos, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech Forwards: Felix, Aubameyang, D. Fofana, Mudryk, Madueke

Newcastle team news

Newcastle also have a number of players out injured, in Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Joelinton and Joe Willock.

Martin Dubravka should start in goal, with Elliot Anderson to step in for Willock in the middle.

Up front, the trio of Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are likely to continue.

Newcastle possible XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Murphy, Wilson, Isak.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Burn, Schar, Targett, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Ashby Midfielders: Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff, Anderson, Fraser, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 12, 2022 Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea Premier League March 13, 2022 Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United Premier League October 30, 2021 Newcastle United 0-3 Chelsea Premier League February 16, 2021 Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United Premier League November 21, 2020 Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea Premier League

