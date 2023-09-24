How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea have only one win in five games in the Premier League this season and Mauricio Pochettino's men are set to play host to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Winless in their last two outing as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest before last being involved in a goalless draw with Bournemouth, the Blues are looking to crawl out from the bottom half of the standings.

Unai Emery's side, on the the other hand, is coming into the match on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Legia Warsaw in the Europa League, and their previous Premier League fixture ending in a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be played at the Stamford Bridge football stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 2 pm BST on September 24 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

The long list of unavailable players remains the same as the likes of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Noni Madueke, Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku are all sidelined with knocks.

So Pochettino will have to make do with the options at hand, with Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi to continue at center-back. Levi Colwill is likely to get the nod ahead of Ben Chilwell, while Malo Gusto should also continue as James' replacement in the two full-back positions.

With the midfield marshalled by Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson should lead the line of attack for the Blues.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez, Ugochukwu; Sterling, Jackson, Mudryk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Maatsen, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk Forwards: Jackson, Washington

Aston Villa team news

Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings are out injured for the visitors, while Unai Emery should more or less adopt a similar line-up that started against Crystal Palace.

As such, Ollie Watkins is likely to start ahead of Jhon Duran up front, with Moussa Diaby supporting from the right wing, and either Leon Bailey or Nicolo Zaniolo from the left side.

Elsewhere, Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara would continue their partnership in the middle.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; Diaby, McGinn, Zaniolo; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 1, 2023 Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League Dec 11, 2022 Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea Club Friendlies Oct 16, 2022 Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea Premier League Dec 26, 2021 Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea Premier League Sep 22, 2021 Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pen.) Aston Villa Carabao Cup

