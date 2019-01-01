Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley
Maurizio Sarri's side suffered defeat last weekend as they went down 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield, leaving them in fifth place behind both Arsenal, on goal difference, and Spurs.
Burnley have all but secured their Premier League status for next season after a difficult campaign under Sean Dyche and he will be hoping for much better from his side after the Blues won the reverse fixture 4-0 at Turf Moor back in October.
Chelsea Injuries
Chelsea's latest concern is over Eden Hazard's fitness as he was seen limping after his side's Europa League win over Slavia Prague. Maurizio Sarri has since moved to play down concerns over the Belgian, describing the injury as "nothing serious".
Antonio Rudiger is, however, at risk of missing out on Monday after being hauled off injured against Liverpool with a knee injury, with Andreas Christensen again set to deputise.
Marcos Alonso and Ethan Ampadu are also doubtful after missing the midweek Europa League clash that Chelsea won 4-3 on the night to set-up a semi-final meeting with Frankfurt.
Suspensions
Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up
Chelsea will hope to have Eden Hazard back from his knock sustained against Slavia Prague. Gonzalo Higuain, meanwhile, is in dire need of goals to convince his temporary employers to take up the option and make his loan move from Juventus permanent.
Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek appear to have forced their way into Sarri's first-team plans after starting the last three league games in a row, and both were left out of the line-up on Thursday.
Andreas Christensen will continue to play if Rudiger is out, leaving Gary Cahill on the bench, despite having not played since November 2018. Cesar Azpilicueta is the only Chelsea player to have started in every league game.
Burnley Team News
Peter Crouch is out with an abdominal injury ahead of his side's visit to Stamford Bridge. Steven Defour, who has seen his career stutter due to injury, is also out with a calf problem.
Aaron Lennon has an unknown return date relating to his knee issue, but Phil Bardsley could return from a freak injury where he sliced his leg open on a
TV channel & kick-off time
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 20.00 BST
Best Opta Match Facts
Burnley have only won one of their last 11 matches away to Chelsea in all competitions (D3 L7), though it was their last such match at Stamford Bridge. The Clarets haven’t won back-to-back matches at Chelsea since December 1961.
Chelsea
haveonly lost one of their 20 Premier League matches played on a Monday at Stamford Bridge (W15 D4) – a 2-3 defeat to Manchester United on Boxing Day in 1994 under manager Glenn Hoddle.
Chelsea
havelost just one of their last 20 home league games (W12 D7), 0-1 against Leicester in December. No side has conceded fewer home goals in the Premier League this term than the Blues (10, same as Liverpool).
Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante has scored three Premier League goals this season, with all of them being the winning strike in the match – the best such 100% record in the competition this term.
Eden Hazard has scored nine goals in 17 Premier League games played on a Monday, more than any other Chelsea player in the competition. He netted a brace in his last such game, against West Ham earlier this month.