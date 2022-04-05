Chelsea 'struggling' compared to last year says Courtois with Real Madrid eyeing Champions League revenge

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes Chelsea are "struggling" more this term than they were last season when the pair faced off in the Champions League, ahead of this week's quarter-final clash.

The Blues face Los Blancos in a rematch of last year's semi-final encounter, when Thomas Tuchel's men won 3-1 on aggregate en-route to hoisting the trophy against Manchester City in Portugal.

It came amid a revival of form under the German, but the Premier League outfit have looked an occasionally mixed proposition this term, and ex-shotstopper Courtois feels that revenge could be ripe for the taking.

What has been said?

"Well, I think it is more or less the same team with the same players," Courtois told a pre-match press conference. "Of course, with the dynamic last year, they were in a good flow.

"I think this year, they are struggling a bit more. You can see they remain a good side with big players who have the ability to run in behind.

"The good thing is that we know where we failed last year and so we can do better tomorrow and have a better result."

The bigger picture

Courtois left Stamford Bridge to compete for bigger honours with Los Blancos in 2018, but has failed to secure top-drawer European glory since his arrival at Santiago Bernabeu, while his old club swept to the trophy last term.

Article continues below

He looks poised to win a second crown in La Liga this season however, with Madrid poised to wrestle the domestic title back from rivals Atletico Madrid over the coming weeks.

In addition, Carlo Ancelotti's side will have their eye on resuming their Champions League hold, having gone three seasons without success now on the bounce.

Further reading