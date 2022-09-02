Chelsea sign Zakaria on loan from Juventus as Blues address struggling midfield

Dan Bernstein|
Denis Zakaria Juventus 2022-23Getty Images
Chelsea have signed Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus just before the 2022 summer transfer deadline.

  • Zakaria has Champions League experience
  • Defensive-minded midfielder cover for injured N'Golo Kante
  • Could fortify struggling central group

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have signed Zakaria from Juventus less than a year after he arrived in Turin from Borussia Monchengladbach. He comes on loan with a reported £30m buy option. Chelsea will cover his full salary this term.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues were overrun in midfield during their 2-1 loss to Southampton this week, with injuries decimating the position group for Thomas Tuchel. The addition of Zakaria could provide immediate relief at Stamford Bridge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tuchel has also brought in big-name signings such as Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana this summer, but a poor early start to the campaign has created a sour mood in west London despite the spending.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Chelsea are going through a tough period.

Mason Mount Chelsea Southampton 2022-23Getty Images

Especially with N'Golo Kante struggling with fitness.

N'Golo Kante Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

So the addition of Zakaria could be a difference maker for Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel celebrate ChelseaGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will meet West Ham this weekend before beginning their Champions League campaign.

Midfield reinforcements

Will Zakaria give Chelsea a major boost or do their problems run deeper?